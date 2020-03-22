Doctors believe lung capacity may play a role in severe coronavirus cases – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML2e97e70041144b6d8a0fb30ff646798a11% %MINIFYHTML2e97e70041144b6d8a0fb30ff646798a12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – While infectious disease experts like Dr. Bonnie Maldonado of Stanford try to chart the course of the current coronavirus outbreak in the San Francisco Bay area, other specialists are trying to determine how the severe cases develop into life-threatening pneumonia. .

Maldonado spoke to KPIX 5 last week about the possible bell curve the disease could take. The current refuge in the Bay Area and throughout California is an attempt to flatten that curve and limit the type of widespread infection that has been observed in Italy and China.

But she admitted that it is a difficult disease to identify.

"For example, in New Rochelle, New York, we know it is a very specific type of outbreak, and maybe we could model it," Maldonado said. "But that has nothing to do with what's happening in Seattle, or in Santa Clara, or anywhere else. So it is really difficult to scale up a model that takes into account all the different scenarios across the country. "

A similar dilemma faces physicians at the point of treatment. The disease can progress to a fatal condition, but what determines if that will happen.

Lung scans of the sickest COVID-19 patients show distinctive patterns of infection, but so far those clues offer little help in predicting which patients will come out ahead. For now, doctors rely on what's called supportive care that is standard for severe pneumonia.

Doctors in areas still preparing for an avalanche of sick patients are tracking medical reports and organizing webinars with Chinese doctors to get the best advice on what works and what doesn't.

One thing that is clear worldwide: age makes a big difference in survival. And one reason is that older people's lungs don't have as much of what geriatric expert Dr. Richard Baron calls reserve capacity.

"At 18, you have a lot of extra lung capacity that you don't use unless you're running a marathon," said Baron, who directs the American Board of Internal Medicine. That ability gradually decreases with age, even in healthy people, so "if you're older, even a mild form can overwhelm your lungs if you don't have enough reserve."

This is what scientists can say so far about treating those who become seriously ill.



HOW DOES COVID-19 DAMAGE LUNGS?

The new coronavirus, like most respiratory viruses, is spread by cough drops or someone's sneeze. The vast majority of patients recover, most after experiencing mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But sometimes the virus penetrates deep into the lungs to cause pneumonia.

The lungs contain clusters of tiny air sacs called alveoli. When you breathe, oxygen fills the sacs and goes directly to the blood vessels next to them. Pneumonia occurs when an infection of any kind, not just this new virus, inflames the sacs of the lungs. In severe cases, they fill with fluid, dead cells, and other debris so oxygen cannot pass.

If other countries have the same experience as China, about 5% of COVID-19 patients could get sick enough to require intensive care.

HOW DOES THIS DAMAGE APPEAR?

Doctors at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York analyzed 121 chest CT scans shared by colleagues in China and discovered something unusual.

Healthy lungs look mostly black on medical exams because they are full of air. An early infection with bacterial pneumonia tends to appear as a white spot on a section of a lung. Pneumonia caused by a virus can appear as misty patches that carry a strange name: "ground glass opacities."

In people who get COVID-19 pneumonia, that mist tends to cluster at the outer edge of both lungs, down the ribs, a distinctive pattern, said Dr. Adam Bernheim, a radiologist at Mount Sinai.

As the infection worsens, the mist forms rounder clusters and gradually turns whiter as the air sacs become increasingly clogged.

HOW TO TREAT PNEUMONIA?

So far, there are no drugs that directly attack the new coronavirus, although doctors are testing some experimentally, including an old treatment for malaria and one in development to treat Ebola.

"The best treatment we have is supportive care," said Dr. Aimee Moulin, an emergency physician at the Davis Medical Center at the University of California.

That focuses on breathing assistance when patients' blood oxygen levels begin to drop. For some people, the oxygen supplied through a mask or tubes in the nose is sufficient. More seriously ill patients will need a breathing machine.

"The goal is to keep the person alive until the disease runs its course,quot; and the lungs begin to heal, explained Dr. Neil Schachter of Mount Sinai.

The worst cases develop an inflammatory condition called ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) that floods the lungs with fluid. It was then that the immune system's attempt to fight the infection "is going crazy and attacking itself in the lung," Baron explained.

Many things besides coronavirus can cause the condition and, regardless of the cause, carry a high risk of death.

What else is impacted?

Severe pneumonia of any kind can cause shock and other organ damage. But at a webinar last week, Chinese doctors told members of the American College of Cardiology to note some additional problems with severe COVID-19, especially in people with heart disease. The most disadvantaged may need blood thinners as their blood begins to clot abnormally, and the heart itself can suffer damage not only from lack of oxygen, but also from the inflammation that surrounds the body.

Another caveat: the sickest patients can deteriorate quickly, something a hospital in Kirkland, Washington witnessed.

Of the 21 patients who needed critical care at Evergreen Hospital, 17 were transferred to the ICU without 24 hours of hospital admission, doctors reported last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Age is not the only risk factor. Data from China shows that regardless of age, 40% of people who required critical care had other chronic health problems like heart disease and diabetes.

DOES COVID-19 LEAVE LASTING PUBLIC DAMAGE?

It is too early to know about any lasting problems when the most serious ones recover. The WHO has said it can take three to six weeks to recover from a serious case of COVID-19.

But it can take months to return to normal activity after any form of severe pneumonia, especially if the person also had previous health problems. Recovery in part depends on how long someone was on a breathing machine.

"If you are on a ventilator for four weeks while sleeping soundly in an intensive care unit, rehabilitation takes between six months and a year," Dr. Diederik Gommers of the Dutch Intensive Care Association told Dutch lawmakers. "It is very debilitating if you are in intensive care for so long."

