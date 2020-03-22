DJ D-Nice's live quarantine party was filled with A-Listers last night!

Have you ever wanted to go to a party full of celebrities like Rihanna, Diddy, Janet Jackson and others? Well, there's a free one that comes out every day on Instagram, from legendary DJ DJ D Nice.

D Nice has been spinning records on her Instagram Live for a virtual party that has drawn hundreds of thousands of viewers, including some of her famous friends.

Last night, attending the celebrity inn looked like a Hollywood party: Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Jay Electronica, Diddy, Naughty by Nature, Dwayne Wade, Michelle Obama, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Donnie Wahlberg, the singer Janet Jackson and dozens of others. celebrities have been jumping to enjoy the songs.

Thanks to Instagram Live's split feature, which allows other people to appear in the feed, D Nice brought in a few "special appearances,quot; from artists like singer John Legend and rappers Common and Big Daddy Kane, among others.

The party starts every day around 6 p.m.

Don't miss out on the party tonight!