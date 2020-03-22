DJ D-Nice attracts A-list celebrities to Instagram Live DJ Set where everyone is invited

Faced with adversity, the human race is coming together now more than ever in the most creative way. In an effort to raise people's spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic, artists are taking a step forward to keep everyone entertained.

Currently, countries around the world are trying to smooth the curve to prevent Coronavirus from spreading and saturating the health system by making citizens stay home. While some places ask people to stay home, others have made it mandatory not to leave their home unless there is an essential reason.

Also, there are people who still have to leave every day to go to work in medicine, retail, and more.

With kids out of school and adults out of work, it's easy to get bored or depressed when you or your loved ones have cut themselves off from the world.

The iconic DJ known as D-Nice has taken it into his own hands to put on multiple hour-long sessions where he plays hits, remixes and everything in between to lift the mood and get others dancing.

He's been doing it for several days and his sets have attracted A-list celebrities like Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Donny Wahlberg and many more.

The best thing about these virtual DJ parties is that it is free and anyone can attend. Just get on Instagram and click on their page.

In a post, D-Nice wrote: "I never imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is one thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The number of artists and friends who practically partied It far exceeded my expectations with me. I feel nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you to everyone who supported. This has been a great way to keep my spirits up. Blessings Sending a little love to my family. Greetings to all executives in my industry! Lots of love to all artists! JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, De La Soul, Black Thought, Diddy, Bun B., Keri Hilson, Will Packer, Gabrielle Union, HER, America Ferrara, Donnie Wahlberg, Uncle Luke, Russell Simmons, Dapper Dan, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, TI, Kelly Rowland, Common, Lance Gross, Queen Latifah, DJ Clark Kent, Rich Medina, DJ Tony Touch, Stretch Armstrong, Traci Ellis Ross, Ne-Yo, Usher, DJ Premier, Swiz z Beatz, NO ID, Yvette Noel Schure, Erykah Badu, Fat Joe, Jay Electronica, PNB Rock, Nile Rogers, Fonzworth Bentley, Marisa Tomei, Michelle Williams, Victor Cruz, Karruenche Tran, Ciara, Daymond John, Angie Martinez, Groove Theory & # 39; s Bryce, Tank, Cam & # 39; ron, Ludacris, Fabolous, Dorian Missick, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tasha Smith, Jadakiss, Kwamé, Chris Spencer, Royale Watkins, Estelle, Bresha Webb, Jermaine Dupri, Vanessa Williams, DJ Aktive, Lee Daniels, Affion Crockett, MC Lyte, Ro James, D-Dot Angelette, Kenny Burns, Tika Sumpter, Marlon Wayans, Lauren London, Loni Love, Dallas Austin, Jun e Ambrose, April Walker, Just Blaze, Kangol Kid de UTFO, Omar Epps, Keisha Epps, Roland Martin, Big Tigger, DJ Trauma, Lil Jon, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, DJ Cassidy, Marsai Martin, Lance Gross, Anthony Hamilton, Young Guru, Lalah Hathaway, Carl Payne, Damien Hall, Denyce Lawton, Lennox Lewis, Niecy Nash, Mashonda, Erick Sermon, Jairobi, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, Miles Brown, Lamann Rucker, Mark Brown, DJ VLuv and more. Woohoo!

Other celebrities have done similar virtual events.

DJ Pauly D launched live on Facebook, where he showed off his DJing skills that make him book at clubs around the world.

Swae Lee was thrilled on social media when he performed for his followers and even dove on stage.

Erykah Badu is having an online concert where he is only charging $ 1 for the entrance fee.



