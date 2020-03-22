Dillian Whyte appreciates the talk of indisputable fights and hopes Anthony Joshua has all the belts | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML15212e111f9b148a4142fadcd95c9d2211% %MINIFYHTML15212e111f9b148a4142fadcd95c9d2212%





Dillian Whyte has guaranteed a world title fight in early 2021

%MINIFYHTML15212e111f9b148a4142fadcd95c9d2213% %MINIFYHTML15212e111f9b148a4142fadcd95c9d2214%

Dillian Whyte could be well positioned for an undisputed world title matchup in 2021, and hopes Anthony Joshua will have all the belts while enjoying a revenge fight.

%MINIFYHTML15212e111f9b148a4142fadcd95c9d2215% %MINIFYHTML15212e111f9b148a4142fadcd95c9d2216%

The Brixton man has already staged a mandatory WBC belt title fight in February 2021, but promoter Eddie Hearn remains eager to stage a successful battle between unified champion Joshua and WBC champion Fury by the end of the year. .

Whyte is likely next in line for the winner and would appreciate the opportunity to renew his long-standing rivalry with Joshua, who defeated him as an amateur before suffering a professional loss in 2015.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have all the heavyweight world titles

"Yes, I would love to," Whyte said. Sky Sports. "I would love to fight Joshua again, in the blink of an eye.

"It's one of the biggest fights out there. I'm in the game to have the biggest fights and the most significant fights. I'm trying to make history."

Imagine, to have a shot at all the marbles at once, how unreal that would be after all this nonsense, and then out of nowhere, Joshua and I fought, I knocked him out and I became the undisputed champion of the world. "

Joshua recovered his belts from the WBA & # 39; super & # 39; IBF and WBO in a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr, avenging a shock loss last June and must make his next title defense against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, live Sky Sports box office.

Whyte is preparing for his next fight against Alexander Povetkin

Whyte will risk his mandatory status against Alexander Povetkin, the former WBA champion of Russia in Manchester on May 2, also lives in Sky Sports box office, and firmly believes that he can exploit the same weaknesses as Ruiz Jr, if he gets another fight with Joshua.

"If Ruiz can knock him out, I can 100% knock him out, because I'm a harder hitter than Andy Ruiz, pound for pound," Whyte said.

"I also have better feet than him and better boxing technique than Andy Ruiz. He has fast hands, but his feet are slow."

"I've also shown in fights that I can get back from being down on the scorecards and also have elimination power in the later stages of the fight, which is a great thing for a heavyweight."

I showed you that I can get you the first round, the second round, the third round, the fourth round, or even round 11 and round 12, I can catch you. Dillian Whyte

"A lot of heavyweights can only take you one to six rounds. If they don't catch you early, then that's a wrap for them."

"I showed you that I can get you the first round, the second round, the third round, the fourth round, or even round 11 and round 12, I can catch you."

Fury is expected to fight Wilder again after claiming the WBC belt with a dominant win in unemployment last month, though Hearn admits Joshua might even prioritize a fight with his fellow British title holder, rather than a defense against Pulev.

Whyte is willing to fight any of the champions, but insists that it would be difficult to predict an undisputed showdown between Joshua and Fury.

"There is a case for both (Joshua and Fury) to win and a case for both to lose," he said.