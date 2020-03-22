Dig into these tasty facts about Food Network's Buddy Valastro

It has become a household name thanks to fantastic desserts such as the full-size NASCAR race car, crafted from 24 individual cakes or the 14-foot Statue of Liberty crafting. (Oh, okay, and half a dozen or so Food Network shows.)
But Buddy Valastro he was never supposed to be the Cake Boss. In fact, his father, a third generation baker, expressly forbids it.
Bartolo Valastro (nicknamed Buddy by his American friends) landed in the United States from Sicily without money or shoes. Getting up from the proverbial boots, he strayed from the baking business that his father and grandfather brought to Italy and bought Carlo & # 39; s Bakery (named after original owner Carlo Guastaffero) in Hoboken, New Jersey, at the age of 25. . A year later she got married Mary Valastro and together they created cakes and a family, four daughters followed by little Bartolo Valastro Jr.
"It wasn't until I was six that I first tried what my father did for a living. One day I looked at him as he put on his crisp white baker uniform and announced, 'Daddy, I want to go to work with you, "the Food Network star shared in a 2011 tribute article for Guide posts. His father gave him his own apron and propped him up on a bucket to look at, but made it clear that he wasn't glimpsing his future.
"You're not going to do this to live," he said with his hoarse Italian accent, "Valastro wrote. "You're going to college & # 39;".
First, though, she would get an education in hard work, scrubbing floors, cleaning bathrooms, breaking eggs, and decorating cookies. Soon he was making tea biscuits, eclairs, napoleons, even decorating wedding cakes. But his father still insisted that his bachelor's degree, not a bakery job, be in his future.
Then came the devastating diagnosis. At just 17 years old when his father found out he had lung cancer, Valastro immediately insisted that he take over the family business. "I looked Daddy in the eye." I'm going to work full time at the bakery, "I said." I'm going to make Carlo a household name, as you always dreamed of, I promise. I'm going to make you feel proud, dad. It just gets better, "he recalled. "That afternoon, Mom took me to school and we completed the paperwork for me to officially drop out of high school. Three weeks later, Dad died. He was just 54 years old."
Two and a half decades later, the 43-year-old has lived up to his promise, making the name Carlo & # 39; s Bakery and Valastro a household name thanks to his 2007 debut in the Food Network Challenge and of course creating your series, Cake Boss.
Several splits later, Valastro is now competing against another well-known baker, he and Duff Goldman going hand in hand in Buddy vs. Duff 2. And before you eat tonight's episode of this series (as announced, the second round of your competition), indulge in this source of trivia.
Carlo & # 39; s Bakery remains a family affair with his four sisters, Grace, Maddalena, Mary and Lisa, who have held positions there along with his brothers-in-law Mauro Castaño (a pastry chef) and Joey Faugno (chief bakers) and his cousin Frankie in operations and logistics. "I have so many relatives working for me, it's not even funny!" joked with Vanity Fair in 2013.
His favorite cake of all time took a team of 10 people three days. "I made a Transformer cake. It was about 12 feet tall, 10 feet wide, 12 feet long, and weighed about 7,000 pounds," he recalled. parade in 2016. "I will never forget when I finished. It was around 4 in the morning. I stepped back, looked at what I did and cried. I said to myself, I wish my dad could see what I did."
He is not just a sweet boy. When asked what he does the most at home, said Sofia's father, 16, Buddy Jr., 15, Marco, 13, and Carlo, 9. Good Housekeeping in 2011, "barbecue. I am a very good cook."
Among his best dishes, he shared with parade, "I make an excellent Sunday sauce, a great fresh pomodoro sauce. I make an oven roasted tomato with giant shrimp and tender spinach. I make a great beef picatta or I will make a veal stuffed with ham, mozzarella with mushrooms sauce, mashed in the bone ".
But he will go through any cleaning chores, thank you, telling the magazine that he doesn't do the laundry or put away the dishes: "I grew up in an old Italian house with four sisters who did everything."
Still, he's picky about cleanliness, he says. Vanity Fair"I am the type of person who will see a crumb in a corner."
You may recall a particularly arduous task that involves assembling your children's swing. "It took two days and it was torture," he said. Good Housekeeping. "Nothing was labeled, everything had to be measured; it was not easy, but I prevailed."
To woo the 19-year-old wife, Lisa Valastro, he stays with the classics. "Always bringing flowers home or trying to do something nice," he said. Good Housekeeping. "Say, 'Honey, you look beautiful today.' It shows when a girl tried hard to look good."
The first cake he made was for his mother Mary, who died of complications due to A.L.S. In 2017. "My dad wouldn't let me practice with a customer cake, so I had to do something for my mother, which was a lot of fun," he said. parade. "I was about 12 years old and it was an Italian rum cake. It was a little crooked but she loved it."
The most expensive? A $ 30 million statement covered in diamonds, rubies, sapphires and emeralds that she prepared for New York socialite Deborah Rose's 2011 gala.
When he's not decorating cakes (a routine that sends him to "one area," he said parade), "I like to fish. I love to eat bowling. I love to eat. I am a pretty calm boy. I will listen to some music, I will sit down and enjoy myself."
A little-known skill with which he shared Magazine D in 2011, "I can do some pretty good Scooby Doo knockoffs."
Despite his fantastic designs, Valastro is actually considered a fairly rudimentary artist. "With a few pencil strokes, Dad could sketch the most intricate and beautiful decorations for a wedding cake," he shared with Guide posts in 2011. "Me? I didn't have any artistic skills. Zero. My art projects at school were a mess. (Thank goodness for today's computer imaging systems at Carlo & # 39; s; if we trusted in my sketches to sell our cakes, we would have gone bankrupt years ago!) "
You have already completed your pastry chef's wish list with just two people you felt, as he said Italia Living in 2010, "I HAD to make cakes in my life." The first was Oprah Winfrey, which I had already done. "The second would be for a president of the United States." That technically it happened two years later when Donald trump commissioned Valastro to prepare a cake of Ann Romney (wife of the then presidential candidate Mitt romney) riding her horse for her 63rd birthday party.
Struggling to replicate her father's sfogliatelle signature, a cream-filled puff pastry known as lobster tail for its fishy appearance, she received help from an unlikely place. Several months after the patriarch's death, after another failed attempt, "I begged God for an answer," he wrote in Guide posts. "Did you really mean that I was a baker? Am I just being a fool? I fell asleep and dreamed I was back in Carlo's cellar, only my father was there!
His night vision saw his father guide him through a perfect lobster tail creation. "I could still imagine it when I woke up the next morning," he recalled. "I ran to the bakery and told mom about the dream." There, as his family watched, he mastered his own batch that was "light enough to float." Thereafter, he continued, "It was like Dad was an angel on my shoulder."
Now that's really sweet
