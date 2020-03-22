Dig into these tasty facts about Food Network's Buddy Valastro

It has become a household name thanks to fantastic desserts such as the full-size NASCAR race car, crafted from 24 individual cakes or the 14-foot Statue of Liberty crafting. (Oh, okay, and half a dozen or so Food Network shows.)

But Buddy Valastro he was never supposed to be the Cake Boss. In fact, his father, a third generation baker, expressly forbids it.

Bartolo Valastro (nicknamed Buddy by his American friends) landed in the United States from Sicily without money or shoes. Getting up from the proverbial boots, he strayed from the baking business that his father and grandfather brought to Italy and bought Carlo & # 39; s Bakery (named after original owner Carlo Guastaffero) in Hoboken, New Jersey, at the age of 25. . A year later she got married Mary Valastro and together they created cakes and a family, four daughters followed by little Bartolo Valastro Jr.