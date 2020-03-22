Deserted cities as India launches curfew to stop coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

Cities across India were deserted on Sunday morning when the country of some 1.3 billion people imposed a curfew across the country to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Thursday for the "Janata curfew,quot; (Hindi public curfew) or self-imposed quarantine of 7 a.m. at 9 p.m. to break the chain of infections and assess India's ability to fight the pandemic.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc2b350d6c12be576df1c1a494d6985f511% %MINIFYHTMLc2b350d6c12be576df1c1a494d6985f512%

India has 332 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to date, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Four people have died so far.

"Let's all be part of this curfew, which will add tremendous force to the fight against the COVID-19 threat," Modi tweeted just moments before the curfew.

"The steps we take now will help us in the times to come. Stay inside and stay healthy."

Television footage showed deserted streets in the capital, New Delhi, and metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Kolkata. Only companies and government establishments dealing with essential items and services will remain open.

The Government of India has fervently appealed to the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. (Joya Samad / AFP)

While some Indian states have already issued stay orders at the scene, Sunday marked the first national effort at social isolation practices that the World Health Organization believes are critical to crushing the infection curve worldwide.

No commercial aircraft from abroad can land in India for a week from Sunday.

"Beyond Sunday, there is much speculation that this curfew could be extended, and states across the country, including Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab, have already extended the blockade," said Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera, reporting from New Delhi. .

"Other states like Goa, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have already closed their borders," he added, noting that most of India appeared to be "strangely calm,quot; in the midst of the curfew.

However, an extension of the measure would pose a "massive challenge,quot; for the government in a country where "many people need to work daily to earn a living," Puranam said.

"The street vendors say that if they don't go out, their families will simply starve."

In your speech last week, Modi asked the Indians to stay home, but to come out on their balconies at 5 p.m. with pots and pans to cheer up front-line healthcare workers.

The Indian government has made fervent appeals to the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.

Authorities say there has been no community transmission to date, but experts fear that the indigenous spread of the disease in a country where tens of millions live in dense urban areas with irregular access to clean water is inevitable.