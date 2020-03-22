Deepika Padukone has an important message for everyone amid the ongoing tension of the coronavirus

The deadly pandemic called Coronavirus has caused everyone to take extra precautions and stay home for their own good. Bollywood celebrities have been constantly texting their fans to stay inside and avoid any social gathering or physical contact. Similarly, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has also been constantly spreading awareness about Covid-19. He has even launched a series of photos on his social networks, which are titled "Productivity in the time of COVID 19,quot;.

Through those posts, Deepika was seen cleaning her wardrobe, enjoying a little personal care, and enjoying a healthy diet that includes fruit and juices. Meanwhile, the actress has also shared a post about the environment. Deepika has highlighted the positive impact of the blockade on our environment and has posed a valid question by sharing a post on her Instagram story. She wrote: "While everything that happens around us is unprecedented and heartbreaking, I suppose someone is measuring how # covid_19 is really positively impacting our environment."

Well said, Deepika!

Like other sectors, everything in Bollywood has also come to a standstill after security measures and how the entire entertainment industry has decided to close shutting down filming until the end of this month.



We are sure that this will have a great impact on our environment.