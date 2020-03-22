Debi Mazar talks about the pain of having a coronavirus: her lungs are heavy

%MINIFYHTML916859e0194dc0327b659769a9faa2fe11% %MINIFYHTML916859e0194dc0327b659769a9faa2fe12%

Debi Mazar, the tough-talking New York actress with stunning greenish-blue eyes and black hair who starred in movies like Goodfellas Y Enterouage confirmed on social networks that Coronavirus has. The 55-year-old mother of two opened up in a social media post on Instagram, where she has more than 400,000 followers about the exhausting pain she has suffered since she became ill. Debi's account of what she experienced is terrifying, not only because of the intense symptoms she described, but also because of the difficulty she had in getting tested. She also revealed that her husband, the famous Italian chef Gabriele Corcos, and their two daughters Giulia and Evelina also became ill.

Surprisingly, despite all the excruciating symptoms she explained she experienced, she looked beautiful in her Instagram photo. Debi posted to her Instagram account on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and announced that she was on the sixth day of her symptoms. It also echoed a statement that many of those with Coronaviruses shared: Symptoms would appear to improve and then come back forcefully.

Debi explained that about a month earlier, her husband and daughters became ill with what she described as a "strange mistake." Debi explained it as follows.

%MINIFYHTML916859e0194dc0327b659769a9faa2fe15% %MINIFYHTML916859e0194dc0327b659769a9faa2fe16% Mild fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ringing in the ears and dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal, I thought? but it felt unusual / different … Two weeks later, on March 15, I woke up with all those same symptoms but with super intense body aches and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe he had the flu or … Corona? last night and I smoked some cigarettes. "

Debi's experience of feeling sick after he left only to return with a higher fever does not seem unusual. Then he explained that he wanted to be tested for Coronavirus but was unable to. Then he questioned the way things were handled in New York and how things didn't close fast enough.

Then she heard about a local emergency care that had test kits and was able to get tested on March 17, 2020. She found out she was positive on day 5 of her illness. According to the latest studies, day 6 appears to be the turning point in Coronavirus disease. Those who are going to get better start getting better on day 6; Those who develop serious respiratory complications do so at this point.

Debi Mazur is currently under quarantine. She described her current condition as follows.

"I hope I have been through the worst already. It is very morphy. One day I feel horrible and the next day I am normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I am hard. I can breathe and I am going to heal here, in my own house! My family is in quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all had it. Who knows. "

You can read their full post below.

