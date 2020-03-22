Debi Mazar hopes she has gone through the worst of the coronavirus after a positive diagnosis

WENN / Avalon

Describing his symptoms in an Instagram post, the & # 39; Younger & # 39; star She claims that she, her husband, and their two daughters first realized that they may have contracted COVID-19 about a month ago.

Up News Info –

Actress Debi Mazar has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 55-year-old "Younger"Star went to Instagram to describe her symptoms and assure fans that she is fine after her diagnosis, revealing that she, her husband, and their two daughters realized for the first time that they could have contracted COVID-19 a month ago. .

%MINIFYHTMLecd4e5536e825eddee70776c30438fc011% %MINIFYHTMLecd4e5536e825eddee70776c30438fc012%

"My whole house … had a strange mistake: mild fever, headaches, sore throat, body ache, ringing in the ears and a dry cough," he writes. "It cleared up quickly. Seasonal, I thought? But it felt unusual / different."

Two weeks later, the star woke up to "super intense body aches" and, after a night of "cocktails and some cigarettes," called a medical friend for advice.

Initially, he was denied a test because he did not meet the criteria: he had not traveled abroad or interacted with anyone who had tested positive for the virus.

"I found this kind of CRAZY (sic) criteria for a (New Yorker) when I took the subway, went to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, the hair salon," adds Mazar. "I was the mother who was trying to get the house ready and get supplies and bleaches, dry goods and extra food."

He was finally tested on Tuesday, March 17 and received his positive diagnosis on Saturday.

"I hope I've been through the worst," writes the Entourage actress. "One day I feel bad and the next day I am normal. Today I have heavy lungs, but I am hard."

<br />

Mazar and her family will be quarantined for 14 days, and she wants to make sure that others avoid the virus.

"Stay home folks!" she writes. "Protect yourself and protect your loved ones. Strengthen your immune system … Good luck and God bless us all!"

Debi joins a growing list of stars fighting COVID-19 – Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko, Bon Jovi rocker David BryanY "game of Thrones"stars Indira Varma Y Kristofer Hivju they are all quarantined after testing positive.