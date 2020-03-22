Dealing with the coronavirus, a Catholic church in the Bay Area offers automatic confessions – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (Up News Info SF) – Two priests from St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton saw parishioners in a traffic confession for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

The pastor of the Pleasanton Catholic community, the Rev. Mark Wiesner, along with the Rev. Luke Ssemakula, received penitents in the church parking lot.

Sometimes, during the 90-minute session, the line of cars looked like something out of a fast food window.

"We will continue to do this every Saturday during the coronavirus crisis until it has passed as a way to help people connect with God and prepare for the great feast of Easter," said Fr. Wiesner told KPIX.

While many houses of worship are taking online services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Saint Augustine, the self-service confessional provides inherent distancing while allowing face-to-face celebration of the sacrament of penance.

To preserve confidentiality, the church requests only one passenger per car.

