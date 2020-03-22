Danielle Carter of Arsenal asks for consecutive euros after the postponement of Euro 2020 | Football news

%MINIFYHTML07cdd1c8a69402c7b88bec7f35b91e3611% %MINIFYHTML07cdd1c8a69402c7b88bec7f35b91e3612%

"Hopefully they can do it consecutively, but that depends on UEFA. We can prepare for it and it would be great to have one euro in a row."





English striker Danielle Carter is interested in having the men's and women's European Championship played consecutively next summer.

UEFA confirmed earlier this week that the competition would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a commitment to complete the European leagues and UEFA competitions.

That means that both the men's and women's European Championships are scheduled for the same year, and Carter believes that having consecutive competitions could be the best solution.

Carter said: "Not many people know what's going on, especially us in the women's game. The men's Euros were postponed to next year, but obviously that's when it should be the women's Euros.

"I hope they can do it consecutively, but that depends on UEFA. We can prepare for it and it would be great to have one euro in a row."

FIFPro representative and Chelsea defender Anita Asante says there are many reasons for players to be concerned during the current shutdown, and she believes contracts and fitness maintenance are top concerns.

Players who have contracts running out at the end of the current season face their offers expiring before the campaign is complete.

Asante said: "A concern for many players is being able to keep training; wanting to understand the implications of the season not continuing right now."

"Whether there are contract extensions to be considered or not if your contract ends within the normal season."

"Obviously the return of the game is a concern. When the women's euros will start is also a concern and how that will affect training loads for the players and determine when the league will actually end."