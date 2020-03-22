Daniel Dae Kim recovers from coronavirus scare – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML8ced4c2bd111a7b9c4aec1a50d43c6fd11% %MINIFYHTML8ced4c2bd111a7b9c4aec1a50d43c6fd12%

Daniel Dae Kim is apparently on his way to recovery from COVID-19. Today posted an updated status on Instagram that refers to "the medications that helped me recover ”and thanked the fans for their support.

the Hawaii Five-O Y Lost Alum previously said she tested positive for the coronavirus and spoke about her experience in a 10-minute video posted on social media.

In the clip, the actor and producer said, after joking about his "elegant quarantine" appearance, "I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the coronavirus illness." He then went on to provide background information on his diagnosis, including the observation that he was in New York filming NBC. New Amsterdam, "Where, ironically, I play a doctor who is recruited from a hospital to help patients during a flu epidemic."

Related story Margaret Brennan and Mary Hager from & # 39; Face the Nation & # 39; talk about finding clarity at a time of coronavirus confusion

The Up News Info reported this month that he was joining the NBC drama as the new head trauma surgeon. Her character will be featured in the April 7 episode "Pandemic."

NBC and New Amsterdam Producer Universal TV sent a memo to the cast and crew informing them of Kim's diagnosis as soon as they found out.

Kim went on to say that he left the set when the show closed production and returned to his home in Hawaii. “As the flight was close to landing,” said Kim, “I started to notice some scratch in my throat. … To be sure, when I got home I quarantined a room in the house and tried to rest alone. But later that night, I started to feel tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise, so (my doctor) told me to do a test. "

He added that the next day he went to a driving test center that had just opened in Honolulu and was told that he would have the results in three days. It was the only time he had left his home since he returned to Hawaii. "I isolated myself all the time." He said that his personal doctor prescribed some medications and that he did not go to a hospital. "But with the help of medication and bed rest and fluids and, of course, my beloved family, I didn't need to."