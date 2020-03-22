Danai Gurira and Angela Kang from Walking Dead on Michonne's Great Outing and More – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains details from tonight The Walking Dead episode and the fate of warrior queen Michonne. Do not enter if you do not want to know more.

After seven seasons as the sword wields and the scene kills Michonne in The Walking DeadDanai Gurira left poignantly offshore tonight in the What We Become episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series.

"It was all," says the actor about his near-final scenes on the radio with Michonne's children with the allegedly dead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his departure from the show based on the Robert Kirkman comics. "It was peaceful. It was beautiful. It was happy. That was sad. It was, you know, rewarding. "

For a viewer, although Gurira's move to leave this season was revealed more than a year ago, tonight was a TWD game quite different from most.

After falling short in her effort to obtain a cache of weapons from the treacherous Virgil (Kevin Carroll), Michonne uncovers poignant and painful clues to Rick's true destiny and how he may not be dead at all. From her well-worn cowboy boots on the hull of a destroyed ship, to an engraved smartphone of Michonne and her daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming), a fateful decision is made to leave the children, remaining survivors like Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and the comforts of Alexandria, because this is how true love works.

Like Gurira and TWD Showrunner Angela Kang also teases how a growing franchise works and how Rick and Michonne can reunite in upcoming Lincoln-directed movies of the sheriff's deputy adventures or in a whole new picture.

This week, when large swaths of the United States and the world were closed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, I spoke with Gurira, who signed a major general agreement with ABC Studios last month, and Kang about Michonne's journey down the river. , so to speak, and it is permanent or not. We also talked about the character's legacy on the show, Gurira's upcoming Hur Max show. Americanah that she's bragging about, living in this COVID-19 era and Maggie Lauren Cohan's return to TWD

DEADLINE: So Danai, from the way Michonne comes out, looking for her love Rick Grimes, have you really left the world of TWD or just walking out of sight for a while?

GURIRA (LAUGHS) Well, you know I would never say yes or no to that, but I think there is an open way of how she comes out. I will agree with you on that.

I thought it was beautiful that she had, you know, some kind of cosmetic reward for helping this strange guy, Virgil, who is played by a wonderful actor I've always admired, Kevin Carroll. Rewarded by finding evidence that something he always suspected was true, that was that Rick did not die on that bridge. So, you know, we'll see how that goes. See what happens next or see if something happens.

DEADLINE: Angela? Is there more Michonne to come with Rick on the big screen?

KANG: Certainly, that option is open there, and I really hope they meet sometime. However, I think it's more of a question for Scott Gimple.

DEADLINE: Well Scott is not with us today, so Danai, what do you think Content Director of the crescent The Walking Dead franchise would you say?

GURIRA I'm probably not going to tell you.

DEADLINE: OK, well, we will stamp our feet and move on, and for that, you are also a showrunner like Angela and like Gimple once was TWD. So what is the status of the HBO Max show you have? Americanah right now?

GURIRA You know, we were in a bit of a weird place, because of the coronavirus, like everyone else. Of course, I'm definitely very involved in the writing process of the show, but all in terms of how well we are doing right now as a global community together, that's another matter. But the writing component and doing all of those things is still very much alive and happening.

DEADLINE: With too many comparisons between the rise and fall of COVID-19 and TWD and the empty streets of the whole world, how are you two in this moment of home confinement and social distancing?

GURIRA I'm fine. In fact, I just migrated west. I was in Brooklyn and now in Los Angeles, so I'm huddled here to put this together.

KANG: You know, we obviously made the decision last week to stop all pre-production, that was AMC, just generally for production. So we still have people working remotely. Writers continue to work. We still have several weeks before anything goes off, so it hasn't been too damaging yet. We are zooming and Google Doxing and doing all kinds of things that everyone else is doing right now.

DEADLINE: Unlike the constantly expanding coronavirus, news of Danai's departure escaped more than a year ago, so this actual execution in Vivian Tse's written episode tonight took a long time to do. Although very different at this time from the already completed comics, but unlike many TWD Michonne's characters did not die and were clearly able to return, so how did all this come together in the past few months?

KANG: I want to say that Danai is an incredible actress and an incredible person, I just want to say. I've been working with her since season 3 and with that familiarity, we did what we usually do on the show.

DEADLINE: Which?

KANG: I mean, we go and start thinking about the season and the arches and what we can do. There. Scott Gimple obviously and I also had a conversation about what handover was needed to take her to a bigger possibility of stories elsewhere.

And then at some point in that process, I always have personal conversations with the actors. I mean, hey, this is what we are presenting, this is what we have planned, we are excited about this, is there anything in your head in terms of where your character is, and then we had a really wonderful conversation And honestly, the story really didn't change much from what we originally planned,

GURIRA I must thank Angela and her team very much for that. They came up with incredible architecture for those characters, for the stories and how to give it that kind of ending. Then I did some work with them. I worked with them on some of the architecture, which is very generous of them to embrace my thoughts and contributions.

DEADLINE: Obviously even with the flashbacks about Lincoln's Rick and alternate realities with Michonne becoming one of Negan's saviors and being the one who killed some of the survivors in what that bloody season 7 starter was, what we saw tonight was one of those TWD episodes that focused primarily on a single character and a single lead actor. Having almost nothing from (Robert) Kirkman's comics to base this on, how did the details of the ideas come to the plots?

KANG: While we were talking about what Michonne had really gone through on an emotional level over the years, we felt that ultimately there is a person who has some tendencies to want to be alone and to be a lone wolf, but is attracted to others. persons. …

DEADLINE: Like the treacherous Virgil?

KANG: Yes, and ultimately, her decisions to show mercy at various points and connect with people rather than isolate herself has been what has cured her. It has given him the greatest joys of his life and allowed him to build a life even in the midst of this apocalypse.

So, it came out of this organic conversation about what are these key moments that really shaped who you were and do you regret it? Does she think the decisions were the right decisions? Is there any awareness of the easy trails that people can take where things change, and what is the line between a hero and a villain?

DEADLINE: Certainly, those final scenes of you on the walkie with the very mature Judith by Cailey Fleming and CJ by Anthony Azor were so powerful. So, with all that has accumulated over the past few seasons of Michonne as a single mother to herself and Rick's children and now saying goodbye with her blessing, how we are doing those scenes, knowing for yourself that those are potentially your end. Living Dead scenes?

GURIRA It was all. It was peaceful. It was beautiful. It was happy. That was sad. It was, you know, rewarding.

DEADLINE: How is that?

GURIRA I was grateful for how they let me out of the show and how well they had dealt with the character. I was grateful for how much I had to do and how I could come out in a way that honored the character and gave him the ability to be true to himself, like that final scene you were referring to.

DEADLINE: Angela, now with Michonne, Samantha Morton's Alpha Disappearance last week, Rick and Maggie, several of the main characters, the main cast members, have come out in various ways since she took over, and the show has changed from many ways. . Where does this leave? TWD right now for you in terms of how the rest of the season is going and getting into season 11 and on?

KANG: I think Michonne certainly leaves a big void in both Judith's emotional life and these other characters who love her, but also, she is Alexandria's chief of security and has been a leading force since Rick's loss. That really puts Daryl in a particular position. It really demands more people like Gabriel and Aaron, but it also asks our other communities like Hilltop, how do they come together because they have lost a stream of leaders?

So I think it's a big part of the big picture of what's going on in these last few episodes as they deal with all the aftermath of the Hilltop battle, Alpha's death and now Michonne is gone.

DEADLINE: Danai, as the first showrunner now with Americanah, and without disrespecting his well-established career as a playwright, but what is your experience working on the other side of the camera? TWD taken for the next step in your career?

GURIRA I worked deeply with Gimple mainly, and you know, he is a dear friend to me. He's actually a mentor right now to me as a showrunner. I say that because he made some wonderful and bold choices regarding the show,

And I really thought he specifically did some bold things with Michonne. For example, how it was clear that Rick and Michonne had an unexpected connection. In fact, he started that just before he was the showrunner in season 3 episode 12 when he wrote the episode "Clear," that's the episode where Michonne and Rick connect and Michonne and Carl become friends when they go and find Morgan.

For me, the potential of Michonne's connection to Rick and Carl's family and playing it, there was a great connection that we all naturally had, that I had with Andy and the wonderful Chandler. So just working with Gimple every year, he brought a lot to my character and a lot of bold options and I learned a lot from that and from him.

DEADLINE: And since Angela took over season 9?

GURIRA Well, I loved what Angela has brought to the show. The beautiful twist he made about how he began to bring the story to life in a different way and explore things we've never done before. Before, the idea of, well, usually, we go through this whole dueling process with the characters after they die. Angela, she says, we are skipping six layers later. You know what I mean? It's like, wow

DEADLINE: In that regard, Angela, and while they know it's coming, what are you saying to fans today as they absorb the shock of Michonne's immediate departure, because there are layers of pain there for people who have spent years of their lives in this character? …

KANG: That's also true for us on the show, I mean, we've been through our own stages of pain every time we write to someone because we get emotionally involved in these characters just like the fans. Because, and I've already told you before, we are first and foremost fans while working on it. And then these are also our coworkers, they are our colleagues and we love them.

But I guess what I would say is that Danai continues because she is a writer and she feels called to follow that path for a while. So on our side, we've done our best to try to tell a story about this character that we hope fans will love and if they don't, I'm sorry, but we still have a lot of great story with cool characters ahead.

DEADLINE: Speaking of which, when one door closes on the zombie apocalypse, another one reopens: what can you tell us about Lauren Cohan's expected return of Maggie to the show after a season absence when she went to work shortly ABC life? Cavalier whiskey?

KANG: Say ah! I mean she will return. It's very funny, but I really can't say anything about his return because it's too tedious, but you know we're so glad Lauren is back. We had always planned for her to come back somehow and we were working back in time, as you know how we've been saying. Finally everything went well and we are so excited that she is back, and we are deeply planning as her next story for season 11.

Actually, I just talked to her on the phone the other day, she's a lovely, charming person. We are so happy to have her back in the fold, and I think we will tell some really fun stories with her.

DEADLINE: Danai, for you, what would you say to those TWD Fans and those particular fans of Michonne as she goes in search of Rick, maybe he will never be seen again in this world?

GURIRA First of all, I couldn't be more grateful and have more love for the fans of the show and for the way that we have been strengthened and loved for what we have been doing and we appreciate our work. Also, I feel like there will be an indelible connection to this and the audience of The Walking Dead. The love they show us and the way I have been able to connect with them over the years, which has made me a better human being. It has made me … filled me with gratitude and love, and I will always deeply appreciate you for that.