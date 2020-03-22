Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins orders residents to shelter in place starting Monday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the spread of the coronavirus, Judge Clay Jenkins ordered that Dallas County take refuge in place starting Monday.

The order, effective as of 11:59 p.m. On March 23, it will prohibit residents from leaving their residence unless it is for an "essential activity." It will continue until 11:59 p.m. April 3.

For the purposes of this order, residences include hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities.

Anyone leaving their residence must provide or perform essential government functions or operate essential businesses.

All non-essential companies operating within Dallas County must cease all activities at facilities located within the county. However, companies may continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors working from home.

All essential companies must comply with the guidelines for social distancing.

All public or private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside of a single home or dwelling unit are prohibited. But nothing in the order prohibits the gathering of members of a household.

Restaurants, microbreweries, micro distilleries, or wineries can only provide takeaway, delivery, or street vending services.

Worship and religious services can only be provided by video and teleconference. Religious institutions must limit in-person staff to 10 people or less when preparing or conducting video or teleconferencing services, and all people must follow social distancing guidelines.

All elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures are prohibited anywhere in Dallas County.

Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dental offices, and other medical facilities should identify what are considered "elective,quot; procedures when evaluating which procedures can be postponed or canceled based on patient risk.

For the purposes of this order, the following are considered essential activities:

To participate in activities or perform essential tasks for your health and safety,

or for the health and safety of your family members or household members (for example, getting medical supplies or medicines, visiting a health professional, or getting supplies to work from home). To obtain the services or supplies necessary for themselves and their family members or members of the household, or to deliver those services or supplies to others (for example, food, pet supplies and any other household consumer products, and products necessary to maintain safety , sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

To participate in outdoor activities, as long as people meet the six-foot social distance requirements (for example, walking, cycling, walking, or running).

To perform work that provides essential products and services in an Essential Business or to carry out activities specifically permitted in this order.

To care for a family member or pet in another home.

For the purposes of this order, "essential business,quot; means: Essential health operations Health care operations, including hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, other health care facilities, health care providers, mental health providers, substance abuse service providers, blood banks, medical research , laboratory services or any related and / or auxiliary medical care. services. Home and residential care for the elderly, adults, or children are also considered health care operations. Health care operations also include veterinary care and all health and welfare services provided to animals. This exemption will be considered in general terms to avoid any impact on the provision of medical care. Healthcare operations do not include exercise and fitness gyms and similar facilities. Health care operations do not include elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures as set forth in Subsection 1 (g) of this order.

Essential government functions All services provided by local governments were to ensure the continued operation of government agencies to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Furthermore, nothing in this order will prohibit anyone from performing or accessing "Essential Government Functions,quot;. All essential government functions will be performed in accordance with the six-foot social distancing requirements, to the extent possible.

Essential critical infrastructure Work required for operations and maintenance of the 16 critical infrastructure sectors identified by the National Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), including construction of public works, residential and commercial construction, airport operations, water, sewerage, gas, electricity , oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and disposal, internet and telecommunication systems (including the provision of essential global, national and local infrastructure for computer services, business infrastructure, communications and services based on web), financial institutions, defense and national security-related operations, essential manufacturing operations as long as they perform those services or meet six-foot social distance requirements, to the extent possible. Essential companies that provide essential infrastructure must implement screening precautions to protect employees, and all activities must be conducted in accordance with the attached social distancing guidelines.

Essential Retail Food service providers, including supermarkets, department stores, big boxes, warehouses, liquor stores, service stations and convenience stores, farmers markets that sell food and basic household goods. Food cultivation, including agriculture, fishing and livestock. Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods, or services directly to residences. Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or to carry out. Schools and other entities that generally provide free services to students or members of the public only for pick-up and drop-off. The delivery or performance restriction does not apply to cafes and restaurants located within hospitals and medical facilities. Laundries, dry cleaners and laundry service providers. Gas stations, self-supply, car and bicycle repair, hardware stores and related facilities. Companies that supply products necessary for people to work from home.

Providers of basic needs for economically disadvantaged populations Companies that provide food, housing and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or needy people.

Essential services necessary to maintain essential operations of residences or other essential businesses Garbage collection, processing and disposal and recycling, mail and shipping services, building cleaning and maintenance, warehouse / distribution and fulfillment, essential business storage, funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries. Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services necessary to maintain the security, sanitation, and essential operations of essential residences and businesses. Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in the fulfillment of legally binding activities. Companies that supply other essential companies with the support of supplies necessary to operate.

