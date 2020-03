Cuba is sending its doctors to Lombardy to help Italian doctors fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuban doctors were at the forefront of the fight against cholera in Haiti and against Ebola in West Africa 10 years ago.

Almost 800 Italians died from the new coronavirus on Saturday.

Ed Augustin de Al Jazeera reports from Havana.