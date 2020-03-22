Croatia's Zagreb shaken by a powerful earthquake | Croatia News

%MINIFYHTML87fa3f624313a6c0adcac4af959940ac11% %MINIFYHTML87fa3f624313a6c0adcac4af959940ac12%

A powerful earthquake struck the north of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, damaging buildings, burying vehicles in rubble and causing various fires.

As fire and rescue operations were ongoing in various locations in Zagreb on Sunday, The media reported that a 15-year-old boy was in critical condition and others were injured.



The German Geoscience Research Center GFZ said that the earthquake, that was felt in the Western Balkans hit at a depth of 10 km (six miles). The magnitude was reduced to 5.3 from an initial reading of 6.0.

Earthquake beaten at a depth of 10 km and felt in the Western Balkans (Antonio Bronic / Reuters)

"It lasted more than 10 seconds. By far the strongest I have ever felt," said one witness, adding that it was followed by several aftershocks.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic called on Twitter for people on the streets to maintain a social distance from one another as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. So far, Croatia has confirmed 206 cases of the virus and one death.

In Zagreb, people fled the apartments and took to the streets while parts of the capital experienced power cuts. A church steeple was damaged and some buildings collapsed, the Reuters news agency reported.

Inés Ivancic, a seismologist at the Croatian government's seismology institute, said the tremor was strong but the immediate damage could not be assessed. He added that the Internet was down in some areas.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 5.4, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) also reported a magnitude of 5.3, followed by another 5.1 earthquake.