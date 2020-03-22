COVID-19: Sweden struggles to stay physically fit in closing | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML1c0449fd70c68a0034b1fc7550c7d56611% %MINIFYHTML1c0449fd70c68a0034b1fc7550c7d56612%
With gyms closed and social gatherings banned in many countries, exercising has become a challenge for everyone, not just for elite athletes.
In Sweden, people maintain their normal routine while they can.
Paul Rhys of Al Jazeera reports from Malmo.
