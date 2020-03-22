COVID-19: Australia implements national blockade | Australia News

%MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd11% %MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd12%
Australia is approaching a national blockade with drastic new measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Multiple states have closed their borders and are closing nonessential businesses across the country.
Nicola Gage of Al Jazeera reports from the capital Canberra.
