Home Latest News COVID-19: Australia implements national blockade | Australia News

COVID-19: Australia implements national blockade | Australia News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>COVID-19: Australia implements national blockade | Australia News
%MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd11% %MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd12%

Australia is approaching a national blockade with drastic new measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Multiple states have closed their borders and are closing nonessential businesses across the country.

%MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd13%%MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd14%

Nicola Gage of Al Jazeera reports from the capital Canberra.

%MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd15% %MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd16%

%MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©