COVID-19: Australia implements national blockade | Australia News

%MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd11% %MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd12%

Australia is approaching a national blockade with drastic new measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Multiple states have closed their borders and are closing nonessential businesses across the country.

%MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd13% %MINIFYHTMLdc55b542f18e5a0491f07f7fa980d7cd14%

Nicola Gage of Al Jazeera reports from the capital Canberra.