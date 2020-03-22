Coronavirus: warnings of park closings when Prime Minister Boris Johnson stresses the need for social distancing | News News

"Take this advice seriously," says Boris Johnson; Royal Parks says to Londoners: "If people don't follow the guidelines, we will have no choice but to close the parks,quot;

















1:50



Boris Johnson says "fresh air does not provide immunity,quot; to the coronavirus, and urges people to follow government advice on social distancing.

Boris Johnson says "fresh air does not provide immunity,quot; to the coronavirus, and urges people to follow government advice on social distancing.

%MINIFYHTMLb68d84f525790c168ba839f11f25237b11% %MINIFYHTMLb68d84f525790c168ba839f11f25237b12%

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the British public to abide by social distancing, and some parks say they will close if government advice is ignored.

Johnson has reminded the public that fresh air does not provide immunity to the coronavirus and that people should be kept two meters away.

The prime minister told the British on Sunday that open spaces such as parks are important to people's well-being, but that they must follow the rules of social distancing and take government advice "seriously,quot;.

"It is crucial that people understand that schools are closed tomorrow," the prime minister said.

"I want, of course, that people can go to the parks, open spaces and have fun.

"It is crucial for health, physical and mental well-being.

"But please follow that advice and don't think that the fresh air itself automatically provides some immunity."

"Take this advice seriously, follow it, because it is absolutely crucial."

There have been warnings that some major parks in London could be closed if social distancing advice is not followed, amid large numbers of visitors.

The Royal Parks, which maintains those parks and five of London's other largest open spaces, posted on Twitter: "After scenes of crowds that were not #SocialDistancing yesterday, we want to urge you again to follow government advice and keep a safe distance from others.

"We have a shared responsibility to keep London parks safe for all who need them.

"We will keep this situation under constant review. If people do not follow the guidelines of social distancing, we will have no choice but to close the parks."

Hammersmith and the Fulham Council have already closed their parks from 7pm on Sunday "until further notice,quot;, while Kew Gardens was closed "as a precaution to limit the spread of the coronavirus."

Victoria Park and the Columbia Road flower market in East London were also photographed as crowded on Sunday.