Coronavirus: Rob Key says people would accept the busy winter of cricket | Cricket News

"You go with the smartest guy in the room and that's Michael Atherton, who thinks the best case scenario is a three-month season and predominantly white ball cricket."







Rob Key believes the county cricket season could be three months at best with the coronavirus calendar cut short

Rob Key says he would "take his hand,quot; for a busy winter of cricket in England with the coronavirus decimating the 2020 calendar.

England's series of two tests in Sri Lanka this month was postponed due to the outbreak and could be rescheduled to January 2021.

That could mean the team faces a huge seven-test workload in a short span of time, with five matches in India also organized for early next year.

"Wouldn't you have something right now?" Key said in Sky Sports News. "If that meant you had a lot of cricket in the winter, I think you would take people's hands off to see it."

Key believes the series in Sri Lanka should be played as it is part of the inaugural World Test Championship, the final of which will be played in England in 2021.

"The objective of the World Test Championship is to give context to the games," he said. "It's not like in the past where if you didn't have a series of Tests there is no bigger picture."

The former Kent captain believes it will be some time before the county's 2020 season begins (there will definitely be no game before May 28) and he is one of many people suggesting that the campaign could run until fall.

"Just like Boris Johnson goes to his scientists, you go to the smartest guy in the room and it's usually Michael Atherton," Key added.

"He thinks the best case scenario is a three-month season featuring predominantly white ball cricket."

"It is possible that the longest format will not be reproduced, since with the counties that do not generate income at the moment, they are going to try to bring money that is T20 and the shorter formats.

"When you get to the end of our summer, with the situation in recent years, you can probably extend the season."

"Okay, it gets a little bit darker, but the start of our autumns overall has been pretty mild."