Coronavirus: RFL President Tony Adams says mental health is increasingly important | Rugby League News





Tony Adams wants fans to take care of his mental health

Rugby Football League President Tony Adams urged fans to take care of their mental health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The rugby league season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The rugby union has ended the season in all competitions apart from Gallagher's Premier League, while the Rugby Football League and Super League have been postponed until April 3 at the earliest.

But with the social estrangement of people and those who show symptoms of self-isolation to help stop the spread of the virus, Adams is concerned that it will affect his mental health.

"We are all deeply concerned about the Covid-19 coronavirus. Especially for our family and friends with health problems," former Arsenal defender Adams wrote in rugby-league.com.

"I am concerned that these times of uncertainty and the increase in fear and anxiety are affecting the mental state of many people.

"In addition to taking responsibility for reducing the spread of the virus by following all NHS advice, we can all do a few things to help our own state of mind. And to support family or peers who may be struggling."

Adams took over as president of RFL last summer

Take care of yourself: connect with friends, family, colleagues, fellow admirers – text messages and messages – share your concerns; you won't be alone, I promise.

"Perhaps you will reduce the amount of media coverage you read and watch. Get outside if you can; open the windows and breathe outside. Give your mental health time.

"Take care of the kids: Kids need reassurance and the opportunity to talk about what worries them. Reduce the amount of news they are exposed to. Positive routines and distractions are great, include exercise in that.

"If you isolate yourself or with family and friends: Stay in touch with others through social media and with phone and video calls. Texting is great, but so is the human voice and a friendly face. Create a daily routine that includes time for your mental health.

Adams won 11 major trophies during his career at Arsenal.

"And try to include exercise, it's very good. From strenuous exercises to stretching or meditations, whatever works for you.

"Rugby League makes great online resources available to everyone in the game and my charity will continue to support you as we can.

"Take care of yourself and yours and let's continue taking care of each other."