Coronavirus: Philippines searches for 215 who attended the Islamic event | Philippines News

Manila, Philippines – Authorities are struggling to locate Filipinos who attended a religious event in Malaysia that has been linked to an increase in COVID-19 cases in several Southeast Asian countries.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation, held from February 27 to March 1 at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, attracted some 16,000 devotees from some 30 countries.

On its Facebook page, the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) announced that 215 Filipinos attended the four-day religious meeting.

During the event, attendees prayed together and slept side by side inside a mosque, and many spilled into tents located outside.

Malaysia recorded its highest number of 190 cases of COVID-19 on March 15, with most of the cases being devotees who attended the Kuala Lumpur assembly.

The NCMF said most of the Filipino attendees were from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a group of provinces in the southern Philippines.

Due to the limited personal information available, local authorities depend on communities to identify attendees or for interested persons to introduce themselves.

"Some fear that their communities will reject them or fear being isolated from their families if they are suspected of having the virus. The current message of 'identify and isolate' is terrifying for many," said the BARRM interior minister. , Naguib Sinarimbo.

In addition, some attendees may have gone undetected through the country's "southern back door,quot;, the islands closest to Malaysia's sea border.

On March 13, a Filipino man died after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had traveled to Malaysia, but local authorities were unable to confirm whether he attended the Tablighi Jamaat event.

On Thursday, another death was recorded in the BARMM province of Lanao del Sur. Her test result released on Friday showed she was positive for COVID-19. He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event.

"What we really need now is more test kits to identify cases," said Sinarimbo.

There is not enough evidence

On Saturday, the health department said it received 100,000 test kits from China, South Korea and Brunei.

"In the next few days, we will see a real increase in cases," said Undersecretary of Health, María Rosario Vergeire, during a press conference.

An increase in COVID-19 cases would be devastating for the BARMM region, with more than 60 percent of its population in poverty.

"We suspect that the number of cases will increase. Our strategy is to reduce transmission speed, improve our response and try not to overload our health facilities," Sinarimbo said.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte announced an improved community quarantine on the island of Luzon to limit the spread of the virus.

Police and army manned checkpoints were established to seal the island of some 56 million people. Other provinces, including those of BARMM, declared similar blockades.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 307 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

The country's former health minister Manuel Dayrit, who oversaw the SARS outbreak in 2003, said the number does not present a complete picture of the spread of the virus in the Philippines.

The latest government data showed that only 1,399 people had been tested for COVID-19 in the archipelago.

"We are only looking at the tip of the iceberg. Many cases go undetected due to the low level of evidence," Dayrit said.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization called on countries to "assess, assess, assess,quot; to verify what has already declared a global health emergency.

But even with additional kits from China, the Philippine health department said the tests would be limited to People Under Investigation (PUI), a classification for those showing symptoms of COVID-19 and a recent history of travel to a country with a high number of infections. .

#MassTestingNow was online on Friday when angry Filipinos took to social media, demanding more evidence.

Health workers

Experts said the WHO recommendation is not a sustainable solution for countries like the Philippines that have limited resources.

"Testing is good if we can do it without much money. Between protecting a healthcare worker, treating a patient, and testing for an illness that has yet to be treated, what will save most lives right away? " asked Edsel Salvana, an infectious disease specialist.

Salvana said protective equipment for front-line medical workers and better patient care should be the priority.

This week, the Philippine government announced a budget of 27.1 billion pesos ($ 529 million) to address the COVID-19 crisis, with half the money allocated to the lucrative tourism sector.

The Alliance of Health Workers, a union of health workers across the country, criticized the measure.

"Government authorities do not provide health workers with the proper protective equipment, making them vulnerable to the virus. Where is the heart of this government?" AHW President Robert Mendoza asked in a statement.

Private citizens and various corporations are making up for the deficit with an avalanche of donations of protective gear and food.

The show of support is keeping health workers like Eleazar Sobinsky in a positive mood. "We really feel everyone's concern for us."

But Sobinsky said they are preparing for a long haul where they will see more cases, overburdened hospitals and fatigued healthcare workers.

"We will worry about our personal safety and we may have to be away from our families for long periods of time. That will be a double burden on us."