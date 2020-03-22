Coronavirus pandemic measures halve illegal border crossings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Trump administration official says illegal border crossings have been cut in half, as stricter border policies between the United States and Mexico were implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone caught crossing the border illegally must be immediately returned to Mexico or Canada, according to new restrictions based on an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday night.

According to Mark Morgan, the acting chief of US Customs and Border Protection. In the US, the decision applies to all migrants.

