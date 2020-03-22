Coronavirus: Marouane Fellaini tests positive for COVID-19 | Football news

%MINIFYHTML02b6511e9c9c58695bf471d03c845a3411% %MINIFYHTML02b6511e9c9c58695bf471d03c845a3412%





Marouane Fellaini has been quarantined

Marouane Fellaini was diagnosed with coronavirus after his return to China, Belgian Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng announced Sunday.

Fellaini, who joined Shandong last January from Manchester United, returned to the country on Friday to join his club and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former Belgian international had no fever and was asymptomatic, the club said, and has now been quarantined.

The outbreak hit Chinese football hard, with the start of the Chinese Super League indefinitely delayed from its scheduled start date of February 22.

However, Fellaini is the first player in the country's top category to have returned a positive test for the virus.

Brazilian striker Dori, who plays for second division team Meizhou Hakka, was confirmed to have the virus last week, while Chinese-based Spanish international Wu Lei said he was recovering from the condition on Saturday.