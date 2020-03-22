Coronavirus: Leyton Orient confirms that an unidentified first team player has tested positive | Football news





All national football in England is suspended until April 30.

Leyton Orient has announced that an unnamed first-team player has tested positive for coronavirus.

The League Two club revealed that the person had shown mild symptoms and was subsequently isolated.

The first team has entered another seven days of self-isolation in line with government guidelines as a result of the positive test, which follows four of those cases in Portsmouth.

"Obviously, it's a big concern to everyone that a case like this has been reported, and of course it's a concern that has directly impacted one of our players and our club," head coach Ross Embleton said in a club statement. .

"The positive for us is that the symptoms have not worsened and the player in question is improving every day."

"It is vital that we follow the guidelines and isolate ourselves for another week to give the virus time."

The suspension of all national football was extended until April 30 at the latest last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.