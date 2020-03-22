Coronavirus in Minnesota: Total number of cases increases to 169 – Up News Info

Health officials in Minnesota announced Sunday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state has increased from 137 to 169.

According to a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health, most cases are still clustered on the Twin Cities subway.

Hennepin County has the most confirmed cases, with 57. Several of its surrounding counties have at least one case.

As of Sunday, 4,680 Minnesotans have been screened for the disease.

On Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first death related to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Minnesota.

The Ramsey County resident was in his 80s and had an underlying health condition. Authorities say the person had contact with a previous case of COVID-19, a family member with a history of international travel.

For most people affected by COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.