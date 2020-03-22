Coronavirus in Minnesota: Positive tests from St. Thomas University students for COVID-19 – Up News Info

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that a student at the University of St. Thomas law school tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials say the student is now recovering.

According to UST, the student had not been on campus since he became ill. An investigation by the health department found that the person was last on campus on March 11 and did not begin experiencing any symptoms of his illness until March 15.

Anyone who has had contact with the student has been instructed to quarantine for two weeks.

School officials say they will continue to share details about the university's response to the health situation on an ongoing basis.

As of Friday, there were 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.