Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Craft Cocktail Makers Now Producing Hand Sanitizer – Up News Info

Some unlikely warriors have joined the fight against COVID-19. Artisanal cocktail makers in Minnesota and western Wisconsin are making those on the front lines of the disease safer.

Saturday is typically the busiest day of the week at the Norseman Distillery. But nothing this week is typical.

Jordan Webb and her husband own Norseman Distillery, "Usually he is very vibrant and lively here, today he is calm and lonely."

Norseman is heeding the governor's advice, closing its doors to the public. But they are opening the production of a product they never thought they would do: hand sanitizer.

Webb explains: "It's 77% alcohol, glycerin, and hydrogen peroxide, which were all we had on hand at the distillery and then we added essential oils because we're Norseman and we can't help ourselves, so it smells good."

They decided to join other distilleries across the country and use their alcohol for the greater good, he says, "From the first day we did this, we thought we will only allow this to car suppliers and first responders in an effort to minimize the movement of people, only for the people who have to get into this, who we will trust to help us when we call. ”

You are not alone in your new purpose for a purpose.

Parallel number 45 in New Richmond is also doing Sanitizer, they say they can barely keep up with the high demand. J. Carver in Waconia is also doing disinfectant, for first responders and healthcare workers.

Back in Norseman, they have received hundreds of requests. And they plan to resume production on Monday.

So even though they can't serve cocktails, they have found a way to serve others.

"It honestly gives us a lot of happiness and purpose to help," says Webb.

The hope here at Norseman is to make many more bottles of disinfectant. Obviously they are not receiving a source of income at the moment, so they started a GoFundMe page. If you want to donate to that and help them serve others, click here.