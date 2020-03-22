Coronavirus caused the biggest decline in smartphone shipping in history, according to BGR

%MINIFYHTMLf78e5086baf74d0052845b7c70fd8ceb11% %MINIFYHTMLf78e5086baf74d0052845b7c70fd8ceb12%

Global smartphone shipments in February fell 38% compared to last year, setting a record decline in the process.

With millions of people still trapped in their quarantined homes, there is a good chance that the decline will be more pronounced in March.

Apple retail stores outside of China remain closed and it is unknown when they can reopen their businesses.

In a development that should come as no surprise, global smartphone shipments in February fell 38% year-over-year, according to a new report by Strategy analytics. The 38% drop marks the largest decline in smartphone shipments in history, a fact that can obviously be attributed to the coronavirus. Looking at the specifics, global smartphone shipments in February last year were 99.2 million units. Last month, smartphone shipments fell to 61.8 million units.

"Smartphone demand collapsed in Asia last month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and this dragged shipments worldwide," the report says in part. "Some Asian factories were unable to make smartphones, while many consumers were unable or unwilling to visit retail stores and purchase new devices."

Looking to the future, it is not known when the smartphone market will rebound. Even amid reports that factories in China are slowly but surely returning to normal production capacity, buying a new smartphone is probably the last thing most people think about. Especially in light of the fact that large segments of the population remain in quarantine at home, and many of them are unable to work and earn a salary. Indeed, disposable income is a luxury in these tough times, and a new smartphone falls well short of the priority list.

Furthermore, even people interested in purchasing a new device face some challenges. Let's say, for example, that you want to get a new iPhone. Well, all Apple retail stores outside of China are closed for the foreseeable future. Similarly, a few days ago AT,amp;T announced that it would close 40% of its corporate stores as part of its own effort to combat the coronavirus.

In light of all that, Strategy analytics He argues that smartphone shipments will continue incredibly week through March. If anything, it stands to reason that the annual decline in smartphone sales is more pronounced in March than in February, given that many people in the United States didn't begin quarantining until a week or two ago. .

"The coronavirus scare has spread to Europe, North America and elsewhere, and hundreds of millions of wealthy consumers are blocked, unable or unwilling to purchase new devices." Strategy analytics analyst Yiwen Wu said.

"The smartphone industry will have to work harder than ever to increase sales in the coming weeks," added Wu, "like online flash sales or generous package discounts on popular products like smart watches."

Image Source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock