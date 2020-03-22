Conviction in 1998 Murder, kidnapping, sexual assault of Monterrey teenager Christina Williams – Up News Info San Francisco

MONTEREY (Up News Info SF) – A 59-year-old man was convicted on Friday of the notorious kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 13-year-old Christina Williams, and was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Charles Allen Holifield was convicted of first-degree murder after a 10-day court trial before Judge Pamela L. Butler in the Monterey County Superior Court. Butler also found two special circumstance allegations that the murder was committed during the kidnapping commission and the commission of a lewd and lewd act against a child under the age of 14.

Christina Williams left her family home at the Seaside Military Housing Complex in June 1998 to walk her dog. The dog was found wandering around the neighborhood on a leash, but Christina never returned home. Seven months later, his skeletal remains were discovered under branches in a remote area of ​​Fort Ord, near Imjin Road.

Although the coroner was unable to determine her cause of death, the circumstances of Christina's disappearance and death indicated that she had been killed.

The FBI was the lead agency that investigated the case. Holifield was one of the first suspects because he was a convicted sex offender who had been found without authorization twice in restricted areas of Fort Ord in 1997.

In April 2017, Holifield was formally charged with Christina's murder after the California Department of Justice Crime Laboratory re-analyzed her underwear for DNA evidence, and sperm cells were located. The DNA profile developed from the sperm cells exactly matched Holifield.

Holifield's two previous convictions for sexual assault involved him assaulting, strangling and raping teenagers walking alone in Monterey County in 1979 and 1983. Both victims took the position against Holifield and testified at trial on their evidence.

Holifield, who had been facing the death penalty, agreed to waive his right to a jury trial in exchange for a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The District Attorney's Office entered into this agreement after consulting with the Williams family, who expressed their desire for closure and the final decision in their daughter's case. The decision was also based in part on an executive order issued in March 2019 by Governor Gavin Newsom, which created an effective moratorium on the death penalty in California.