Complications in the midst of the pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The coronavirus pandemic is causing students and employees to make major changes in their daily activities.

With the SAT and ACT canceled until May and campus visits and information sessions closed, college plans are being put on hold around the world.

Collegewise Academic Director Arun Ponnusamy said that despite things being uncertain, high school students still need to stay on top of their studies.

"Maybe we will get to a point where students can take the exam in June, but if they don't, it will all add up in the last year," said Ponnusamy. "Perhaps students will have the opportunity to take these tests online."

The College Board recently announced that the AP or Advanced Placement exams will be taken at home with some changes.

"They are eliminating multiple choice questions, which is challenging because some children are better at different types of tests," he said.

Collegewise says that students should visit the websites of their school district and local high school for the latest information on changes due to the coronavirus.