Colton Underwood updates fans on coronavirus diagnosis

According to Us magazine, Colton Underwood recently revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, and fans were quite concerned initially. However, they can be reassured knowing that the 28-year-old Single Alum is fine.

The Bachelor Alum wrote in an Instagram video earlier this weekend that she is "fine,quot; and will improve soon. During a podcast with Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima, Chats by the fire, Through Instagram, Underwood explained that he was "lucky,quot; to have everything under control.

That being said, Colton explained that some of the symptoms were quite debilitating, including "shortness of breath,quot;, sweating while sleeping, body aches, and headache. The star said the effect it has had on her breathing is probably the most "paralyzing,quot;.

According to the reality star, he has been staying at his girlfriend's house in Huntington Beach, California, and they have been taking care of him and have also provided him with medications. Colton is currently staying on the top floor of his house and is doing well.

During his conversation with 48-year-old host Harrison, Colton explained that he had not seen his family for a few days, but that they had been sending him meals and coffee regularly. As previously reported, Colton announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20, Friday.

Last week, Colton explained his diagnosis, adding that since then he has been following all recommended guidelines to avoid other people and public spaces. On his social media account, he stated that everyone should do their "loved ones,quot; a favor and stay home if they are sick.

The same day, Randolph, 24, also visited Instagram to share Colton's situation, adding that everyone was taking precautionary measures to make sure the virus did not spread. According to Randolph, they have been quarantined and things are going well for everyone.

As most know, Underwood is just one of several celebrities who have tested positive for the virus, including Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba, Rita Wilson, and Tom Hanks, among a few others.



