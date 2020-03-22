Colton Underwood talks about how to deal with coronavirus on IG Live

After sharing news that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, former Single star Colton Underwood He has continued to share updates on his health and symptoms.
This weekend Colton went to Instagram Live with The Bachelor host Chris Harrison to talk about how you spend your time indoors, how you are dealing with the symptoms of COVID-19, and what advice you have for people at home.
"I'll be fine, I'm lucky to have it under control for the most part. It was more of a headache, body aches, and terrible night sweats. Shortness of breath is the most crippling and challenging for me. Less," Colton said. . "The fever went away in at least two days for me, but I've been taking (medications), so I'm sticking with it."
First Single He announced that he contracted COVID-19 on Friday and urged people to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. Colton is currently staying with his girlfriend. Cassie Randolph and his family in Huntington Beach, California.
Colton even shared with Chris that his current life situation reminds him a little The Bachelor"The happy couple from hometown is the best of both worlds now."
To which the television presenter replied, "This is really exponentially … you know, like The Bachelor, it put their relationship on the decline, "Chris replied." You are inside. You are trapped. They are quarantined together. There is no escape. This is really The Bachelor experience for the whole country. "
Cassie also turned to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to give Bachelor Nation an update on Colton's well-being.
"We will keep him informed about the symptoms and how this is going. We will all make sure we take good care of ourselves and stay healthy," he shared on Instagram. "We try one, stay positive, and two, take plenty of vitamins and get plenty of sleep."
During Instagram Live, Colton shared that Cassie and her family have been "amazing,quot;.
"I am in the third story and isolated from everyone else and Cassie brings me food, water and medicine, it has been amazing," she said. "If I weren't here with Cassie and her family, it wouldn't be good. Even here, when it's good, it gets challenging and lonely, but we're all in it together … and we have to keep going. Together through of this and not make people feel guilty or bad about having something. "
When talking to The Bachelor Host Colton also shared that he felt it was important to communicate with the people he thinks he had been with "in the past two weeks,quot; before announcing his diagnosis to his 2 million followers. "I was overwhelmed to think about how to get the message across and I thought it was the best way," he added.
He also emphasized the importance of staying informed, "It was important for young people to know … that young people understand it." In a previous Instagram Live on his personal account, Colton encouraged people to distance themselves socially and urged younger people not to trust beliefs that the virus is "for older people."
Colton added at the time: "I want you guys to know, I'm 28 years old, I consider myself quite healthy: I exercise regularly, eat healthy. A few days ago I started having symptoms."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
