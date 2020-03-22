Colton Underwood talks about how to deal with coronavirus on IG Live

After sharing news that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, former Single star Colton Underwood He has continued to share updates on his health and symptoms.

This weekend Colton went to Instagram Live with The Bachelor host Chris Harrison to talk about how you spend your time indoors, how you are dealing with the symptoms of COVID-19, and what advice you have for people at home.

%MINIFYHTML0794754862deaa5204d2f7180bbd6c9413% %MINIFYHTML0794754862deaa5204d2f7180bbd6c9414%

"I'll be fine, I'm lucky to have it under control for the most part. It was more of a headache, body aches, and terrible night sweats. Shortness of breath is the most crippling and challenging for me. Less," Colton said. . "The fever went away in at least two days for me, but I've been taking (medications), so I'm sticking with it."

%MINIFYHTML0794754862deaa5204d2f7180bbd6c9415% %MINIFYHTML0794754862deaa5204d2f7180bbd6c9416%

First Single He announced that he contracted COVID-19 on Friday and urged people to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. Colton is currently staying with his girlfriend. Cassie Randolph and his family in Huntington Beach, California.

Colton even shared with Chris that his current life situation reminds him a little The Bachelor"The happy couple from hometown is the best of both worlds now."

To which the television presenter replied, "This is really exponentially … you know, like The Bachelor, it put their relationship on the decline, "Chris replied." You are inside. You are trapped. They are quarantined together. There is no escape. This is really The Bachelor experience for the whole country. "