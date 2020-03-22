Citing the threat to Israeli democracy, Netanyahu's opponents take the battle to the Supreme Court

Citing a threat to Israeli democracy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents on Sunday called on the Supreme Court to block what they described as a takeover by the provisional government under the guise of fighting the coronavirus epidemic.
The petitioners asked the court to restore the full powers of Parliament, which has been largely blocked by a Netanyahu ally, Yuli Edelstein, the speaker. He has claimed public health concerns.
A new Parliament was sworn in last week, but among the key votes Mr Edelstein has avoided is one to replace him as speaker.
The paralysis in Parliament has only exacerbated the country's political stagnation and chaos following three inconclusive elections in the past 12 months.
Netanyahu, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israel, has every interest in staying in power, if only to gain influence in negotiating a guilt settlement after being accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The coronavirus outbreak has given him a new opportunity to try and maintain his grip on power.
Although his right-wing religious alliance narrowly lost this month's elections, the prime minister is reluctant to relinquish control of his bloc over Parliament. Netanyahu has been trying to pressure his main rival, Benny Gantz, of the centrist Blue and White party, to join him in an emergency unity government that could prevent a fourth election.
But Likud officials said Sunday that overthrowing Edelstein would eliminate any possibility of a unity government.
Mr. Gantz's party, one of the petitioners before the Supreme Court, replied: "The ultimatum, while damaging our democracy, shows that Netanyahu would like to drag this country into a fourth round of elections, even in the midst of a crisis that requires all of us to act on behalf of the people, both in government and in Parliament. "
Mr. Netanyahu has resorted to emergency regulations to introduce increasingly draconian measures to combat the spread of the virus. Those included include authorization from the internal security agency Shin Bet using cell phone data to track citizens, without parliamentary oversight.
Avichai Mandelblit, the attorney general and appointed by Netanyahu, expressed his own concerns in a statement to the court, emphasizing the "vital need to allow parliamentary oversight of government work, particularly at this time."
The justice minister, a loyal Netanyahu, also used emergency ordinances to restrict judicial activities, leading to the postponement of Mr. Netanyahu's trial on corruption charges for more than two months. There are mounting accusations that the government is exploiting the coronavirus epidemic to spread panic and maintain power.
Netanyahu has denounced the criticism, accusing his opponents of participating in petty politics while working to save lives and prevent the virus from ravaging the country. He was compared to the captain of the Titanic in a television interview on Saturday, saying he was heading between icebergs.
"There are other states behind me, Titanics," and there is no guarantee of success, he said.
The number of coronavirus cases in Israel exceeded 1,000 on Sunday. The first fatality, an elderly Holocaust survivor, contracted the virus at a nursing home in Jerusalem and died on Friday.
The government has limited meetings for 10 people or less. And Israel moved quickly to ban the entry of foreign citizens.
Citizens have been instructed to stay home, with permitted outlets for shopping and medical purposes. People can go out to work if necessary, but there are strict limitations on the number of workers allowed anywhere.
The first cases of coronavirus were recorded in the Gaza Strip this weekend. The patients are two Palestinians who returned from Pakistan.
Aid workers have warned that an outbreak in the crowded and impoverished coastal enclave could be disastrous. At least 57 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have tested positive for the virus. The Palestinian Authority has now put West Bank residents under virtual blockade.
In Israel, the Supreme Court case essentially boiled down to a showdown over the role of the speaker, who sets the legislative agenda.
Legal experts said the efforts of Mr. Edelstein, the outgoing speaker, to block a vote for his replacement were unconstitutional and subverted the results of the March 2 election. Anti-Netanyahu forces won a slim majority of 61 in the 120-seat Parliament.
Mr. Gantz was given the first opportunity to form a government. But the 61 lawmakers who backed him belong to various fields that have not agreed to cooperate to form a minority government, let alone sit together in a coalition.
Netanyahu has asked Gantz to join him in a three-year emergency unit government to fight the epidemic. Netanyahu insists on leading it for the first 18 months, followed by Gantz for another 18.
The alternative would be an unpopular fourth choice, putting Mr. Gantz in a closed corner. His party pledged during the elections not to be part of a government led by an accused prime minister, and any prospect of a unity agreement is hampered by deep mistrust.
The attorney general's statement in court included inherent criticism of Mr. Edelstein, who insisted that general emergency health regulations that limit meetings to 10 people apply to the assembly. However, the orders specifically exempted Parliament.
Even before the court hearing began, Mr. Edelstein had put committee formation on Monday's agenda, but was resisting a vote to replace him.
On a facebook On Sunday, Mr. Edelstein said he had never closed Parliament and was only ensuring the health of lawmakers. By law, he said, he has until the day of the formation of a new government to vote for a new speaker.
"There is no danger to democracy," he wrote, "it is a great bluff."
Many Israelis disagreed.
"How can you tell if you are trying to carry out a coup in your country?" Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari, author of the international best seller "Sapiens," wrote in a Opinion article in the popular newspaper Yediot Ahronot on Sunday. "It is not easy. The sky is not suddenly filled with large letters that say: 'Coup d'etat!'. The sun continues to shine; the children continue to play; people continue to eat. Everything seems normal."
Noting what he called an endless cycle of talks about the coronavirus on all Israeli television channels, he added: "It is under the cover of that talk that an attempted coup is being organized."
On Saturday night, a coalition of civic organizations led by Darkenu, a non-partisan group that they say represents the moderate majority of Israelis, carried out what they described as a virtual protest, live statements by public figures and circumventing the limitations of public meetings. .
"No country in the world is dealing with this crisis with its judicial and legislative power deactivated by the executive branch," Yuval Diskin, a former head of the Shin Bet, said of Israel's response to the coronavirus.
Addressing Mr. Netanyahu, he said: “Do this for the people. Go and defend yourself in court, and if you are acquitted, come back.
Organizers said more than 500,000 Israelis, out of a population of nine million, and 100,000 international viewers tuned in to the protest at some point.
David M. Halbfinger contributed reports from Jerusalem, Iyad Abuheweila from Gaza, and Mohammed Najib from the West Bank.