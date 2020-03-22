Citing the threat to Israeli democracy, Netanyahu's opponents take the battle to the Supreme Court

Citing a threat to Israeli democracy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents on Sunday called on the Supreme Court to block what they described as a takeover by the provisional government under the guise of fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

The petitioners asked the court to restore the full powers of Parliament, which has been largely blocked by a Netanyahu ally, Yuli Edelstein, the speaker. He has claimed public health concerns.

A new Parliament was sworn in last week, but among the key votes Mr Edelstein has avoided is one to replace him as speaker.

The paralysis in Parliament has only exacerbated the country's political stagnation and chaos following three inconclusive elections in the past 12 months.