Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris talks about life in self-isolation; But critics take it on this photo for this reason.

Life as humans knows has changed, but when it comes to Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, she has been trained for that her entire life.

Millions of people worldwide participate in self-quarantine or self-isolation. And while news reports show it is difficult for some people because they miss hanging out with family and friends, that is not the case for Ammika.

The model, who is currently stuck in Germany with her son, Aeko, turned to social media to explain that she is used to staying at home for weeks.

Ammika posted a beautiful photo with this caption: "Quarantine seems pretty normal to me."

A fan replied: “Me too! You look beautiful! I love that you decided to let us see your natural face more often 🥰🌱 ".

A second commenter stated: “Exactly. I've been saying this 🤕Me too 😂 we're normal 😭😭😭 ♥ ️I've trained my whole life for this esto ".

This person wrote, "Same thing here. I'm not going anywhere anyway, so it's very easy for me, hahaha. It's a normal lifestyle for me."

One reviewer said the following: "Ummm, you got a tan because this is definitely not the color of your skin. But imma just assumes you edited your skin, since that's what you do in almost every image."

Many advocates stepped back to endorse Ammika, including this person who said, "Why don't you go to your favorite page and tell him to get up in the sun since he's so pale and looks like a white man,quot;?

Another supporter revealed, "And if you tan or put a filter on your photo, it doesn't matter. You all are going to hate your photo in general just because."

It was previously revealed that Chris is eager to see his baby once the travel ban has been lifted.

A source said Hollywood life: "Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will return to the United States soon, and he cannot wait to retain them again. Chris loves them both very much, and they are everything to him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany and that they are also doing well. He has great support from Ammika's family. Chris is constantly receiving updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing. Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and he is completely sure that he will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany ".

