Chris Brown misses his "Mini-Me,quot; while Son Aeko is still trapped in Europe with his mother in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic!

In the midst of the entire Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Brown is away from his son, Aeko, who is still trapped with his mother, Ammika Harris in Germany. As you know, to prevent further spread of the virus, travel restrictions have been put in place, so it looks like you won't be able to see the 4-month-old baby in person any time soon.

That said, the star obviously misses her "mini-me," as she called the baby in a new post.

Ammika and Aeko traveled to Germany in January and now, as a result of the spread of the virus, they are no longer allowed to return for the foreseeable future.

To express how much he missed his son, Chris took to his platform of choice to share a cute photo and even cuter video with the baby of his followers.

In the caption, the singer simply proclaimed: "MISSING MY MINI ME,quot;.

The images showed the baby looking at the camera with his huge eyes.

He was wearing a turquoise shirt at the time and looked as adorable as ever.

As for the clip, it showed Aeko smiling and laughing, and as if that wasn't cute enough, she also coughs at some point, before making a shocked face as she was apparently confused about the sound and where it had come from! Aww … ..

A source shared via HollywoodLife that ‘This is not easy for Chris because right now he doesn't know exactly when he will be able to see his son again. First, there was the ban on travel to the US. USA And now the EU has completely closed its borders so that it cannot visit there for at least a month. It's hard ".

Still, he is doing his best to stay strong. He Facetime with Ammika and can see Aeko that way. And she sends him videos and photos all day. (But) it's not the same as hugging (your son). "



