Children celebrate their birthdays with parades amid the COVID-19 pandemic

It's my party … and I'll have a parade if I want.
Due to the continuum Coronavirus Pandemic, many people have practiced social distancing and are taking the necessary security precautions. However, this means that the children celebrating their birthdays in the month of March (hello, Pisces babies and Aries) had to cancel their party plans.
Despite this slight inconvenience, some families have found a creative and wonderful solution: Children have birthday parades.
A mother Alexa Hendrickson, he said to E! News about how she made lemons with lemonade for her daughter Emily, you could still enjoy your special day.
"Emily had big plans for her 12th birthday," Hendrickson shared. "These plans included the traditional big family dinner and a shopping trip with friends at the (Mall of America), while also managing to assert a bit of independence there since inviting their mothers to keep me company."
However, when people began to take more precautions amid COVID-19, the family canceled Emily's party plans.
"Birthdays are very important to Emily because she is always excited to grow old but a little sad about leaving her age," said Hendrickson. "When it all started to close, Emily was sad and kept saying, 'We're going to cancel my birthday.' We live in an amazing neighborhood where friends have become family. Two friends conspired to plan something special for my girl."
Cue the parade!
"Emily only knew about the parade about 20 minutes before it started. When it was over, she looked at me a little tearfully and said her 'heart was full' and that it was 'the best birthday ever' 39; ", shared Hendrickson.
He also mentioned why the entire test was even more special to his family.
"I should also add that many people in our neighborhood have taken Em and our family under their wings. Em had bilateral cochlear implants placed in 2017. It was a bumpy road and they helped us every step of the way." out of the way, "he said." Now it's remarkable and we rarely think about his hearing loss. Five surgeries in 16 months were a lot when we only expected two. "
Another mother Angie, he said to E! News about her daughter's birthday parade.
8 years old Jocelyn She was "so upset,quot; after having to cancel her party plans. But his mood quickly changed when he noticed that there was a parade of people wishing him a happy birthday outside his home.
"He was so happy and he said, 'I can't believe all these people I don't know wanted me to have a great day,'" Angie shared.
This trend of the birthday parade has certainly taken place in recent weeks in the United States.
A Missouri mother Jenny, he said to E! News that her daughter turned on when she found out about her new birthday plans.
"His name is Ryleigh; she turned 9 years old yesterday. She was so sad about having to cancel her party, so a friend came across the birthday parade page (on Facebook) and a bunch of strangers, plus many friends from the local community here organized this parade for her. "
She explained that her daughter was "totally shocked,quot; by everything.
"A group of (people) even left little gifts for her. All of our local friends left treats on the porch or cards in the mailbox," he added. "It was an amazing day for her!"
It is safe to say that Coronavirus will not rain in these children's parade!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
