Children celebrate their birthdays with parades amid the COVID-19 pandemic

It's my party … and I'll have a parade if I want.

Due to the continuum Coronavirus Pandemic, many people have practiced social distancing and are taking the necessary security precautions. However, this means that the children celebrating their birthdays in the month of March (hello, Pisces babies and Aries) had to cancel their party plans.

Despite this slight inconvenience, some families have found a creative and wonderful solution: Children have birthday parades.

A mother Alexa Hendrickson, he said to E! News about how she made lemons with lemonade for her daughter Emily, you could still enjoy your special day.

"Emily had big plans for her 12th birthday," Hendrickson shared. "These plans included the traditional big family dinner and a shopping trip with friends at the (Mall of America), while also managing to assert a bit of independence there since inviting their mothers to keep me company."