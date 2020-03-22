Cardi B shares the conspiracy theory of celebrities testing positive for coronavirus: they get paid

%MINIFYHTML86d75824508fbe32903cf074ca622ab111% %MINIFYHTML86d75824508fbe32903cf074ca622ab112%

WENN / Instar

While the bird of prey theory seems impossible, some people seem to agree with it as someone on Instagram admits: "I mean, the idea has crossed my mind."

Up News Info –

Cardi B you have many questions about Coronavirus which has contracted several important names including Tom Hanks Y Idris Elba. On his recent Instagram Live, hit creator "Bodak Yellow" noted that some of the stars who tested positive for the virus showed no symptoms.

While people have been critical of how the COVID-19 test is only accessible to the wealthy, the outspoken raptress is thinking that those celebrities really get paid to get tested. "We continue to see these basketball players say, 'Yes, I have the coronavirus but I have no symptoms,'" he said in the video. "So how the hell am I supposed to know when I'm supposed to be tested?"

%MINIFYHTML86d75824508fbe32903cf074ca622ab113% %MINIFYHTML86d75824508fbe32903cf074ca622ab114%

"You are all playing with me," he argued. "That's my problem right there. Because they're not really saying what it is. And it's like, okay, so tell me what it is and what it isn't. I'm starting to feel like all of you ** ** s are payin & # 39; n **** s to say they got it. "

%MINIFYHTML86d75824508fbe32903cf074ca622ab115% %MINIFYHTML86d75824508fbe32903cf074ca622ab116%

The wife of Migos rapper Make up for he went on to say, "If they're paying niggas to say they got it, pay me too! Pay me too! Okay? Shit, because I'm trying to get paid."

While it seemed impossible, some people seemed to agree with Cardi's theory. "I mean it crossed my mind," admitted an Instagram user. "SIS IS AWAKEN! How do they get paid or?" another wondered, and someone added, "EXACTLY! She had no symptoms but she did the test. But hers would know the test was done … Cardi is right."

"I've also felt discreet in this way. All of these symptom-free celebrities are being screened. But normal Americans who are sick and suffering cannot be tested. How is that fair?" another published. Another fanatic assumed that those stars "were being paid to make people panic." Meanwhile, someone else called the theory "ridiculous," asking people to "stop publishing all this cardi b nonsense."

Prior to this, Cardi expressed that her self-quarantine was not pleasant. "I don't know if you could say it, but I'm losing my mind," the 27-year-old woman said in an expletive tirade on Instagram Live. Wanting to get his life back, he continued: "I want to get dressed, I want to put on a frontal lace, I want to put on my expensive suits and I want to fuck off. And I can't."

Cardi further suggested that the government withholds information about the pandemic and demanded to know the truth. "I need to know what's going on. If you're working at the Pentagon, let me know why I need to know. I need to know." she said.