Butte County Home Blast Leads to Oroville Women's Arrest – Up News Info San Francisco

OROVILLE (Up News Info / AP) – Authorities are investigating a possible bomb-making operation after a man was injured and a woman was arrested after an explosion at a Butte County home.

Nicholas West sustained injuries to his hands and legs in the March 19 explosion in a rural neighborhood northeast of Oroville, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

Agents evacuated the area while searching the property and removing pieces of a detonated explosive device, according to a sheriff's statement.

Investigators believe West was trying to make some kind of bomb when the explosion occurred, according to the statement.

The deputies also found 20 firearms, ammunition, and large amounts of narcotics. Four of the 20 weapons were illegal assault weapons, authorities said.

West, 26, was hospitalized in unknown conditions.

Elizabeth Ellis, 55, was arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal assault weapons, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of an explosive device, and possession of the materials necessary to make an explosive device. It was not known on Sunday if she has a lawyer.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives hope to make more arrests, authorities said.

