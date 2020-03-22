Buckingham Palace staff members test positive on COVID-19

A new report on page six has just revealed that a staff member working at Buckingham Palace tested positive for COVID-19 while Queen Elizabeth II lived there. The store claims that the unidentified staff member took the test and the results tested positive last week.

The 93-year-old Queen reportedly moved from the palace to Windsor Castle near the beginning of the month. The Sun was the first to report that Queen Elizabeth II moved out of the location due to its high traffic area status, especially among tourists.

A source who spoke to the UK newspaper claimed that the person tested positive before leaving. Buckingham Palace has a large staff, including 500 members, and just like anywhere else of such volume and size, it was conceivable that someone would contract the virus, the source added.

The newspaper claims that since the person's result was positive, each person who worked alongside them must isolate themselves for at least two weeks. A Palace spokesman claimed that they could not reveal the person's identity.

The news of the unidentified employee's infection comes shortly after it was revealed that the Queen intends to address the nation due to the level of panic and fear among the British population.

A source in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said it would be helpful if the Queen had anything to say about the spread of the coronavirus. As previously reported, Queen Elizabeth was transferred from Buckingham Palace earlier this month.

The Sun reported that she had to leave for fear of infection, although other sources claimed that it was just part of her normal routine to visit Windsor Castle.

As most people know, people who are at particular risk of infection are the elderly, especially those over the age of 60. Similar to regular strains of influenza, younger generations tend to be less susceptible to more severe symptoms, unless they have pre-existing conditions.



