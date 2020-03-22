Broncos' Mike Purcell "didn't finish,quot; proving himself as a defensive lineman

After washing with six NFL teams, and a season in the failed AAF, Mike Purcell made the most of his opportunity with the Broncos in 2019. The Denver native kicked the team out of camp, landed a role in a vulnerable defense in the Week 5 and proceeded to cement himself into the lineup at the nose tackle.

%MINIFYHTML10e0435b48140668a39dfd745353302b11% %MINIFYHTML10e0435b48140668a39dfd745353302b12%

While the Broncos consider Purcell's testing round approved, as evidenced by the second round bid ($ 3.25 million) that the team placed on the restricted free agent on Wednesday, the Highlands Ranch High School product is eager to build its best professional season.

"I know how I can act, and I don't think I have had a chance to show what I can do in the NFL," Purcell said in a phone interview. “Last year it gave me the opportunity to show it and show it to its fullest extent. But I'm certainly not done yet. "

The 28-year-old entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent outside of Wyoming, hooking up with Vic Fangio's defense in San Francisco. He appeared in 25 games (eight starts) from 2014-16 with the 49ers, but then didn't see NFL regular season action again until last year.

That absence included practice periods with Chicago, Carolina, New England and Kansas City in 2017, and then being eliminated by the Chiefs after training camp in 2018. So it's easy to understand why Purcell sees this week's tender. : The Broncos can now match any team offer to Purcell, and if they choose not to, they would get a second-round pick, with zero sense of complacency.

"Coming here last year, in the same defense I was in during my time in San Francisco, everything clicked and fell into place," said Purcell. "With that in mind, now I just want to make sure I can repeat that performance next year, and I hope to even add something else."

The second round bidding salary is not guaranteed, but one possibility is that Purcell signs a two-year contract that includes a guaranteed salary for 2020.

Considering that Purcell was the Broncos' best defender in 2019, and that he led the team with 20.5 “stuff” runs (gain or one yard or less) despite playing less than half of the total snapshots, the comeback. Purcell to Denver is a solid investment. by John Elway. The general manager praised Purcell at the end of last season.

"We had a group of guys who stepped forward, but Mike Purcell came in and was tremendous in protecting his nose," said Elway.

Purcell was playing for the Salt Lake Stallions in the AAF at this time last year, but this NFL offseason, he can rest and rebuild for the Broncos. That included a family vacation to Hawaii, heading to Mexico for Derek Wolfe's 30th birthday party, and arriving in the weight room. Purcell is fully recovered from minor knee and rib injuries sustained in the second half of 2019.

Speaking of Wolfe, Purcell knows that the defensive line will look very different next season. Both Wolfe and teammate Shelby Harris are free agents and are unlikely to return to Denver, especially with this week's trade for Tennessee Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

"We were a great unit and we had a good race, we got together and (Wolfe and Harris) had stellar seasons," said Purcell. "They are great players, and if they sign again (with Denver) or if they don't, I'm excited for them and their career opportunities."

Even with those possible outings, as well as cornerback Chris Harris Jr. who signs with the Chargers, Purcell has a lot of potential for defense in Denver in 2020.

"(Casey) has been doing this for a long time, and he has the statistics to prove it," said Purcell. "The passing race he brings and his ability to fill the race, there is a reason he has been in five Pro Bowls." Also, we recovered (Bradley) Chubb (from a knee injury), Justin Simmons is back (via franchise tag), Bryce (Callahan) is back (from a foot injury). Next year will be different, but I think it will be a change for the better. "