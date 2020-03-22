Boss Owners Boss "Hopeful" that the $ 2 billion stimulus package will soon have a bipartisan commitment – Deadline

Even though Senate Democrats blocked the nearly $ 2 trillion stimulus package aimed at bailing out the US economy during the coronavirus crisis, the head of the National Association of Theater Owners, John Fithian, has "hope" that a bipartisan compromise will be reached in the near future.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addresses a meeting to discuss emergency financial aid legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA. USA

Michael Reynolds / Shutterstock



"They are not at a standstill," Fithian said speaking to Deadline tonight, "This is just part of the democratic process."

%MINIFYHTMLb91109080263bded77ba13d1481cc6a711% %MINIFYHTMLb91109080263bded77ba13d1481cc6a712%

"It is going to be a long night. We are working like crazy. I hope we will find a bipartisan commitment tonight, but a commitment that does not kill the things that keep our companies alive. That is why we are fighting: that there is a film industry alive at the end of this crisis, and to re-employ our people, "said the NATO chief.

Related story & # 39; Walking Dead & # 39; s Danai Gurira and EP On Michonne & # 39; s Fate Tonight, Coronavirus, Rick Grimes and What & # 39; s Next

"We are on the ten-yard line right now, hopefully in the next few hours, they will produce a solution," he added.

The approval of the stimulus package in the Senate would provide great hope for the exhibition of the USA. The US, which was forced to close for security reasons until early June, hopefully no more than that. Currently, theaters, large to small, have to pay fixed costs like rent, utilities, taxes, and the inability to pay their employees, as they generate $ 0 income. Other businesses during this time, such as Airlines and restaurants, although their sales may have fallen, continue to make a bit of money with the latest in operation with takeaways and delivery.

Fithian is confident that the exhibit will be served by the stimulus package. "We are a distressed industry, we are one of the few that makes $ 0 income," he said. The package is poised to achieve three points according to the NATO chief: helping short-term laid-off employees, helping the health system so the virus doesn't last any longer, but also when the virus calms down, that companies In particular, the exhibition will continue to live so that employees can return to work.

The latter is particularly important for NATO, “because the worst thing is that entire industries fall apart when this crisis ends in June or July. Currently, the debate between Republicans and Democrats is the allocation of money between the three points, with the last one who wants to put more money to employees without permission, "says Fithian.

What is vital in the third point are the "federal government loan guarantees" that would keep the exhibit afloat and that the federal government would back the loans at a time when banks are unwilling to extend credit lines to the display.

AP



The question remains who will benefit the most here: large or small circuit exposure?

"Loan guarantees are open to anyone, large or small, as long as they are a struggling industry and the Treasury Department will decide who a struggling industry is," said Fithian, who sees no problem with the display within that category.

The Trump administration has frowned upon companies that have used their corporate tax cuts in favor of share buybacks. In late February, AMC announced a $ 200 million share buyback, though it's unclear if the circuit ever started that in the wake of its recent 12-week shutdown.

Fithian said: "If Congress needs to put restrictions on these loan guarantees to get one, that's fine as long as the restrictions are something we can live with and not break. So if you need to restrict share buybacks, that's fine. If they need to restrict executive compensation, that's fine. If they impose burdens on the loan collateral that substantially increase our costs and they do it so that we can go bankrupt anyway, that's not right. Therefore, it remains to be seen what the commitment is, but yes, literally, any loan guarantee that keeps us viable will have restrictions that will not prevent us from being viable. "

(Left to right), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attend a meeting to discuss the legislation Emergency Financial Aid Program on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Michael Reynolds / Shutterstock



Another important factor in the bailout plan here is "if Congress requires having all those employees on our payroll during the crisis, we will file for bankruptcy even with loan guarantees. If it's a company that doesn't get a single penny, no You can keep your fixed costs at the same level as when you were operating. If you don't get money, you can't keep paying it. Overall, we can't keep paying all these 150,000 employees for months, when we're not getting any income from them, we have the government federal through direct payments and unemployment compensation. But if the loan guarantees say we have to keep everyone on the payroll, the loans don't matter, we will declare bankruptcy, "Fithian added.

But is there a provision with these loans that the Treasury would take a stake in these businesses?

"No, there has been a discussion about that, we have not seen that in any legislative draft," Fithian said, "I know there has been a lot of talk about it."

View of a closed cinema after the Chinese government discouraged public meetings due to a virus outbreak in Beijing, China on January 27.

WU HONG / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock



And with China about to re-turn on the lights in theaters as soon as March 26 or 28 with a gradual opening of its exhibition structure with catalog titles, why not face the same difficulties as theaters? Americans?

Unlike the US exposure. USA, not facing complete elimination.

“Several of the largest retail chains are owned by the government. China Film Group and Shanghai Film, which are the two largest exhibitors in China, are owned by the government. The other two companies like Wanda and Dadi are not government owned, but have more support and backing from their government than we do here. It is just a difference from economic systems. We are completely a free enterprise system and China is not, "Fithian explained.

"We like our free enterprise system here and we believe in it, but when there is an absolute crisis that is not caused by the industry, like a pandemic, and an industry has to take action quickly for the good of the country, as we did . So that's when the government has to step in and help us. Normal financing in a free enterprise system is profit, and we agree with that in normal times. The free enterprise that generates profits by operating movie theaters works 98% of the time. The only time it doesn't work is when something as dire as a pandemic means it can't operate. That is when the government has to intervene, and the reason why the government in China did not intervene (for exhibition) is because they were already in it, "explained the head of NATO.

Also, China is a good case study for the US exposure. USA When it's time to get back to work. By the time big Chinese local movies and Hollywood studio photos (which have already been removed as 1917, Sonic the Hedgehog, etc.), it will be 90 days in mid-April, which is approximately the amount of time that theaters in the US. USA they hope to go down, that is, if we can flatten the coronavirus curve.

Fithian has said he received strong support from film directors such as Christopher Nolan, Jon M. Chu, Paul Feig, studio heads and exhibitors, young and old, speaking out to lawmakers about preserving theaters.

The theater business is $ 15 billion driven by ticket sales and concessions, and if theaters survive this drought by Fithian, then "at CinemaCon 2021, we will celebrate the biggest revival in the history of the custom industry. that people just leave their houses to go back to the movies. "

Ted Johnson's Up News Info contributed to this report.

Almost every movie theater in the United States is dark. Tens of thousands of film employees are out of work. Ask Congress to help theaters and their employees survive this period so they can stay resilient and come back strong. 🙏 #supportmovietheaters https://t.co/lmbTtzywYl – Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 21, 2020