Bollywood Stars Urge Fans To Join Global Prayer To End Coronavirus

Coronavirus is something that has taken over the world right now. Life as we know it has come to a complete halt with thousands of people dying from the virus every day. Since coronavirus is new to medical science, we have yet to find a complete test cure for it. In horrible times like these, one can only turn to God and hope that He will help us overcome this disaster.

The Maitri Family for Global Transformation has taken a wonderful initiative in trying to unite the world with global prayer in hopes of eradicating COVID-19. While the world is in a state of confusion, it is time for us to come together and believe that, with God's help, we will come out of this stronger. Bollywood stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty and Boman Irani came out and declared their support for this cause and urged people to participate as well.

%MINIFYHTMLbe1b0c9eca8d640c9e44d2d7874f8b3b11% %MINIFYHTMLbe1b0c9eca8d640c9e44d2d7874f8b3b12%



