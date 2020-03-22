Bollywood stars urge fans to follow Janta's curfew

The coronavirus, declared a pandemic by the WHO, has taken over the world right now. Countries like China, Italy and Spain are witnessing hundreds of deaths every day. While India has also seen an increase in the number of cases in the past week, it is important that we manage to get ahead of the virus right now before things get out of control. The Indian government announced a curfew in Janta for today and urges people to stay home with the aim of reducing the spread of the virus as it did in the countries mentioned above.

Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan turned to social media and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on the Janta curfew. Scroll down to find out what they had to say.

We all do ourselves a favor by staying home tomorrow, Janta Curfew Day, and until things settle down. Pray for the safety of all those who work day and night to keep the rest of us safe.

Love.

to. – Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 21, 2020

A mature and comforting speech from our Honorable Prime Minister! ÐÂŸÂ ™ Â ðÂŸÂ ½ @Narendra Modi I promise to support the #JantaCurfew on Sunday # March 22 7AM-9PM and also join us in recognizing the tireless and selfless efforts of our nation's medical fraternity at 5PM!#JaiHind https://t.co/zzEortg58Q – Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 21, 2020