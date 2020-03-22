Bollywood stars pay tribute to the country's true heroes

As the number of coronavirus cases in India increases, the government has decided to impose a "janta curfew,quot; across the country, urging people to stay home to prevent the virus from spreading. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called on people to step out onto their balconies or approach their windows and for five continuous minutes applaud the efforts made by each person who works day and night to prevent the spread of the pandemic in India.

For this, our Bollywood stars also joined (figuratively, of course) with the rest of the country and came to their windows to pay tribute to these brave warriors. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jaan Kaoror Shakti Kapoor are some of the stars who participated in this wonderful gesture.