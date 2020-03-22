Bollywood stars pay tribute to coronavirus fighters

Coronavirus is a serious threat to the entire human race at this time. With thousands of people dying every day, it would be foolish to take it lightly. The Indian government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in India before things change like Italy or China. For this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a curfew in Janta. He also urged the citizens of India to come out onto their balconies at 5 PM and applaud the efforts of everyone involved in the battle against the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLcbc8fd5c32b5bb9f7bfa83b3019484a513% %MINIFYHTMLcbc8fd5c32b5bb9f7bfa83b3019484a514%

So at 5 pm for 5 minutes, it seemed like all of India was coming together and applauding to pay tribute to the doctors, medical staff and policemen who work day and night for our safety. This also included several Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Sara Ali Khan, who came out and joined everyone in this incredible gesture. Take a look at his photos and videos below.

%MINIFYHTMLcbc8fd5c32b5bb9f7bfa83b3019484a515% %MINIFYHTMLcbc8fd5c32b5bb9f7bfa83b3019484a516%