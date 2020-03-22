Bollywood pays tribute to coronavirus warriors

The coronavirus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is a virus that destroys thousands of lives around the world every day. Although the virus is in its early stages in India, the government is doing its best to take over. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a Janata curfew on the citizens of India with the aim of preventing the spread of the virus among the population.

He also urged everyone to come out to their balconies or windows and together they applauded the efforts that the medical team and the police force have made in recent weeks. Stars like Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Gauri Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, and the Sanon sisters – Kriti and Nupur joined in this wonderful initiative.

