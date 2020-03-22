Bob Saget jokes that he's becoming Danny Tanner in the middle of COVID-19

This news will make you say, "Cut it out. Get out."

Bob Saget done Full house Y Fuller House Fans were scared when he expressed that he was becoming his character, Danny Tanner. Due to the continuum Coronavirus pandemic, it seemed that the actor was in cleanup mode.

And as the old saying goes, it seems that life really make imitates art.

"Oh my gosh. I spend the day cleaning, vacuuming, and sanitizing everything in the house," Saget joked. Twitter. "I have become Danny Tanner."

Naturally, Candace Cameron (who plays Saget's on-screen daughter on the hit TV show) joined the conversation and responded to her post.

"You spent years walking away from him and now you finally hugged him," she replied. "Welcome home Papa."

"I never wanted to get away from him," Bob replied. "It just had other sides that were confused, as you well know."