Bob Saget jokes that he's becoming Danny Tanner in the middle of COVID-19

This news will make you say, "Cut it out. Get out."
Bob Saget done Full house Y Fuller House Fans were scared when he expressed that he was becoming his character, Danny Tanner. Due to the continuum Coronavirus pandemic, it seemed that the actor was in cleanup mode.
And as the old saying goes, it seems that life really make imitates art.
"Oh my gosh. I spend the day cleaning, vacuuming, and sanitizing everything in the house," Saget joked. Twitter. "I have become Danny Tanner."
Naturally, Candace Cameron (who plays Saget's on-screen daughter on the hit TV show) joined the conversation and responded to her post.
"You spent years walking away from him and now you finally hugged him," she replied. "Welcome home Papa."
"I never wanted to get away from him," Bob replied. "It just had other sides that were confused, as you well know."
She added, "I love the boy, and he loves the DJ and all his girls. Ha. We need him more than ever right now. Who knew?"
Last November, the Fuller House The stars were thrilled when they filmed the last episode of the fifth and final season of the comedy.
"The end of an era … again,quot; John Stamos shared on social networks of the bittersweet moment. "Last night was the final recording of @FullerHouse. When every network and streamer said no to a Full House reboot, (and I mean EVERYONE) @netflix said yes! And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! "
"There are many seasons for a Netflix show today, but not enough for us. Anyway, we are grateful. I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it." he continued. "If you're new to the Full / Fuller House universe or have been with us from the start, I can't thank you enough for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the living love between all of us that shines on everyone. you ".
He closed his heartwarming message: "Decency is at its lowest point and discord is at its highest point. Thank goodness for family television like Fuller House! It has been a laugh and a tear. I am grateful to the fans FOR ALWAYS! Love and love! Mercy, John. "
"Last night, I stood at the stage door with my life-long brothers, John and Dave, after filming the last episode of the fifth and final season of Fuller House," Saget wrote, along with a photo of his co-stars. "So much love for everyone involved in this show."
Fortunately, while we all practice social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can all get caught Fuller House on Netflix
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
