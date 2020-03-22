Blood drives in the twin cities – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – CDC and the state are urging people to donate blood if they can because of a critical blood supply.
For more information on blood impulses in Minnesota this week, see below:
Blood Drive in Columbia Heights:
WHEN: Tuesday, March 24 from 11: 30-4: 30pm
WHERE: State Farm Agency Kimberly Nybo
4634 Central Ave NE
Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Blood Drive in Minneapolis:
WHEN: Monday, March 23, 12 to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Surly Brewing Co.
520 Malcolm Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA USA