Blood drives in the twin cities – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – CDC and the state are urging people to donate blood if they can because of a critical blood supply.

For more information on blood impulses in Minnesota this week, see below:

%MINIFYHTMLcb296d5ca9912460de1a631f98e86e9d11% %MINIFYHTMLcb296d5ca9912460de1a631f98e86e9d12%

Blood Drive in Columbia Heights:

WHEN: Tuesday, March 24 from 11: 30-4: 30pm

WHERE: State Farm Agency Kimberly Nybo

4634 Central Ave NE

Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Blood Drive in Minneapolis:

WHEN: Monday, March 23, 12 to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Surly Brewing Co.

520 Malcolm Ave SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA USA