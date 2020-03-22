Blocking the coronavirus leads to better air quality | News

Efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have dramatically reduced economic activity and resulted in localized improvements in air quality, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said.

However, it is too early to assess the implications for the concentrations of greenhouse gases that are responsible for long-term climate change. This is because carbon dioxide levels at key observation stations have been higher this year than last.

In its statement on Friday, WMO emphasized that any cut in emissions as a result of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic is not a substitute for concerted climate action.

"Despite local reductions in pollution and improved air quality, it would be irresponsible to minimize the enormous global health challenges and loss of life as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Petteri Taalas, secretary general WMO, referring to the disease. caused by coronavirus.

"Now, however, is the time to consider how to use economic stimulus packages to support a long-term shift to more environmentally and climate-friendly personal and business practices."

Taalas added that "past experience suggests that the decrease in emissions during economic crises is followed by a rapid increase. We need to change that trajectory."

"The world needs to demonstrate the same unity and commitment to climate action and reduce greenhouse gas emissions as containing the coronavirus pandemic. Failure to mitigate climate change could lead to increased human life and economic losses during decades to come,

According to an analysis carried out for Carbon Brief, the blockade and reduction of economic activity in China led to an estimated 25 percent reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the space of four weeks.

February's monthly average atmospheric CO2 at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii was 414.11 parts per million, compared to 411.75 ppm in February 2019, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. USA

Mauna Loa is the longest continuous observation station in the world and a reference station of the Global Atmosphere Watch Network. At another reference station, Cape Grim in Tasmania, average CO2 levels were 408.3 ppm in February, compared to 405.66 ppm in February 2019, according to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization.

About a quarter of total emissions is absorbed by the oceans. Another quarter is absorbed by the terrestrial biosphere, including forests and vegetation that act as carbon "sinks,quot;.

Naturally, the Earth's biosphere absorbs a similar amount of CO two of what is released during the year in a seasonal cycle. Therefore, global average CO2 levels generally increase until April / May.

Observations have shown that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels are significantly reduced during the blockade in both China and Italy.

In Italy, a gradual downward trend of around 10 percent a week over the past four to five weeks has been confirmed by surface observations from the European Union's Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.